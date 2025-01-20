Almost one in five of the cheap flats for sale in Malaga and along the Costa is squatted

Ignacio Lillo Malaga Monday, 20 January 2025, 13:23 Compartir

Almost one in five flats for sale, considered affordable for the majority of residents, is occupied by squatters in Malaga province, new data shows.

This is pointed out in an example of an increasingly common advertisement on real estate websites: "Malaga city, Nuevo San Andres-Dos Hermanas area, very important! This announcement is only and exclusively for investors in occupied properties. The property is listed as "inquiokupa", rental contract in force but with debt, and therefore is not mortgageable. Only for purchase with own funds. Viewings are not possible".

Idealista, one of the most widely used portals, has just started implementing a new label, aimed at improving user information and avoiding frustration when faced with a presumed house bargain. Underneath the price and the square metres, many ads now say: "Illegally occupied".

SUR has counted, one by one, the ads for properties in Malaga province that can be considered affordable for the majority, for less than 200,000 euros. According to this newspaper, 589 ads of this type appear for Malaga city. Of these, 107 are squatted, which is 18.2% of the total.

This translates to almost one in five flats of this price in Malaga city sold with illegal residents inside. This situation is not exclusive to certain neighbourhoods (although it is more common in areas such as Palma-Palmilla, San Andrés, Dos Hermanas and Trinidad); but it is widespread throughout the city.

When the scope of the study is extended to the wider province, the figure becomes much smaller where out of 5,678 advertisements, 225 are squatted, which is 4%. Cross-referencing of the two figures shows that half of the flats for sale with illegal residents are in Malaga city, followed by Vélez-Málaga, Mijas, Manilva and Fuengirola.

The study is biased, as it is based on total advertisements, and in many cases several real estate agencies offer the same property for sale. But it gives an idea of the extent of the problem and its impact on the real estate market, as these properties are not affordable for most people looking for a home, as they cannot be mortgaged, but are bought in cash. Their clients are mainly professional investors, who take advantage of average discounts of 30%, in exchange for purchasing homes in cash.

For investors only

It is also not an option if you need to move in at short notice, as it takes several months to achieve full availability of the property (depending on the landlord's eviction procedure, and with extra costs). To which must be added the renovations, which are frequently carried out.

Idealista pointed out that its latest property label helps users, with new tags that help to refine searches at first glance, such as "building", "rented property" or "freehold" (the ownership of the property in question, but without the right to use or enjoy it).

"There are many more homes being sold with squatters, but they are not advertised." Among real estate agents, the frequency of properties sold with squatters is an open secret. So much so that they admit that there is more on offer than is advertised, as many are not advertised online. Businessman Jorge García Leiva is the owner of the agency Geslawbrokers, based in Mijas, and also runs the Solvia office in the municipality. There are currently 20 employees and last year they brokered more than 300 transactions. Of these, almost a hundred were squatted properties. "Actually, there are more cases than we see. There are many properties that are not advertised due to risk of damaging their reputation, and they are sold directly by the agencies." The property is usually in the hands of investment funds and banks. "The amount of squatted housing is brutal, people are not aware of it," Leiva added. "Every month we sell a few, there is a lot of demand." Leiva pointed out an example of a Madrid investor who bought 17. This situation is not exclusive to poorer neighbourhoods, but one can find anything from flats for 50,000 euros to mansions of one to two million. "It happens everywhere, in Malaga city, on the coast and in Axarquia, it is very widespread," Leiva said. "It is a niche for investors because the prices are not so high and the average discount is around 30%." As for the profile of the inhabitants of these houses, they tend to be "specialists, who are very well prepared". "They squat them so that someone will come and offer them money to leave, in almost all cases, depending on the value of the house, they manage to get more or less money." The payment is processed legally, and is made as compensation for recovering possession. Maria, who is a real estate agent with Commerzia, agreed about the large number of squatted properties sold. "There is a lot of this type of practice because there is no law regulating it, and they act with impunity or claim vulnerability. It is an open field and legally there is no way to throw them out." Faced with a shortage of affordable housing, there are private individuals who are also buying, and then negotiating with the squatter to get them to leave. "There are a lot of people looking for cheaper housing and very little supply, so these are being offered and sold more."

As for the supply of squatted properties, although they do not yet have developed statistics, in a first approximation they estimate that in Malaga city, 3% of the ads are of this type. The main difference with the study carried out by SUR is that Idealista takes into account the 4,059 properties available in Malaga city, of all prices, while this newspaper has focused on the most affordable flats for the vast majority (up to 200,000 euros).

However, in the province it is also possible to find luxury villas for sale with squatters, 'inquiokupas' (when someone signs a rental lease and pays rent, but stops after several months and remains in the home), and other forms of bare ownership, with prices even exceeding one million euros.