Alert for a high concentration of jellyfish along the western strip of the Costa del Sol The Infomedusa app indicates a higher density of these invertebrates from Benalmádena to Malaga city

The dreaded jellyfish are once again making an appearance on the Malaga province coastline at the start of August. The Aula del Mar marine observatory reports this Monday, (1 August) of a higher concentration of these invertebrates on the western strip of the Costa del Sol, specifically between Benalmádena and Torremolinos, where the level of jellyfish is in the middle (yellow) range.

The Infomedusa application also warns of their presence on the Misericordia beach in Malaga city, where the level of jellyfish is high (amber) and on the golf course beach, where the level is yellow.

As the application, managed by the Aula del Mar, points out, there is a "probability of the presence of jellyfish along the western coast, being more predominant towards the afternoon with the rise of the tide".

The Infomedusa warning affects the beaches of Los Álamos, El Bajondillo and La Carihuela in Torremolinos; while, in Benalmádena, it affects the beaches from Malapesquera to Tajo de la Soga.

Every summer, the Infomedusa application carries out a specific monitoring of the situation on all of Malaga province's beaches thanks to the collaboration of volunteers, lifeguard services and town halls.