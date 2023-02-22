Alarm at proposed EU tax that would hit British tourists to Spain

The Turismo Costa del Sol tourist board is unhappy that the European Union wants to impose the seven-euro tax on non-EU tourists and claims it will hit the coast's competitiveness

The Turismo Costa del Sol tourist board has reacted with shock to a proposed new tax of seven euros that the European Union wants to impose on non-EU tourists, which would hit British visitors who make up the coast's largest tourist group.

Francisco Salado, president of the Costa's tourism board, said the tax would jeopardise the competitiveness of the destination. «What it does is to make the product more expensive. That's why I say leave tourism alone,» Salado said.

The European Union is always inventing ways to introduce new taxes, which are paid for by the tourist towns the tourism board president said.

Salado added that the sector works well as it is and and stressed that the industry is the key driver of the Andalusian economy. «A new tax does not improve the quality standards but it means putting an extra cost to the final service,» he warned.