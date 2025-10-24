Airlines schedule more than 10 million seats at Malaga Airport this winter for the first time

Pilar Martínez Málaga Friday, 24 October 2025, 17:23 Share

Malaga Airport sets a new milestone this winter by expanding its offer to 10.3 million seats for the first time during the low season, which begins with the clock change weekend in October and lasts until the end of March.

Airport operator Aena's statement places Malaga Airport among the Spanish facilities that will grow the most this winter. The Costa del Sol infastructure increases air capacity by 6.1% this winter and it is only exceeded by Cordoba (due to new commercial flights); Vitoria, with 37.8%; Murcia, with 29.8%; and Badajoz, with a 23.4% rise. On the contrary, Tenerife Sur and Palma de Mallorca reduce their air capacity this winter by 1.3% and 1.5%, respectively.

In addition, the Costa del Sol also stands out for being, after Madrid and Barcelona, the airport with the greatest increase in air connectivity, adding 14 new routes of the 2,485 that have been programmed in the country as a whole. Of these, 1,960 are international and 525 domestic, 81 more than in the same period last year.

Aena estimates that 137.6 million seats, departures and arrivals and 788,400 commercial operations have been planned by airlines for the winter season. The seats offer is 3.5% higher than last winter's and the operations grow by 3.3%. In terms of markets, Malaga Airport focuses mostly on European connections, with more than 77 million seats (an increase of 5.8%), and the domestic market, with 44.5 million seats (3.8% fewer than in 2024). In relative numbers, "the markets with the highest relative growth are Asia-Pacific, with a 33.3% increase and more than 1.1 million seats, and the Middle East with 2.4 million seats, a 28% increase".

After Spain, which has 44.5 million seats offered, the countries where airlines have scheduled the highest number of seats for the winter season are: the UK, with 17.8 million, up 5.7%; Germany, with 10.8 million, down 2.2%; Italy, with 9.7 million, up 6.4%; France, with 6.6 million, up 6.2%; and the Netherlands, with 4.2 million seats scheduled, up 2.2%. "Among the main destinations, the ones with the highest percentage growth are China, with an increase of 47.6%; Turkey, 33.7%; the UAE, 32.5%; Brazil, 29.7%; and Poland, 26.7%," Aena says.