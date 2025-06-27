Spain's airport operator Aena presents project for Malaga Airport expansion that almost doubles the surface area of its facilities

Pilar Martínez Málaga Friday, 27 June 2025, 14:51 Compartir

The unstoppable growth of passengers at the Costa del Sol airport has finally been addressed in an expansion project that the president of Spain's airport operator (Aena) Maurici Lucena has presented to Malaga mayor Francisco de la Torre and the head of the provincial authority - Francisco Salado.

The expansion plan for Malaga Airport will be included in the official document that regulates the growth and development of Spain's airports (Dora III), which will be approved in 2027. According to the project, the Costa del Sol facility will almost double its surface area, growing from the current 80,000 square metres to 140,000.

Although the financial scope of this investment has not been announced, some of the actions have already been listed, for example, the demolition of T1 and the piers for non-Schengen flights, as well as the construction of a new area next to the second runway.

It is expected that the project will be put out to tender in the next few weeks, once the functional design has been revealed.

All of Malaga's administrations, supported by the social fabric, demanded such a project from the central government, given the unstoppable growth of passengers and operations at the airport month after month. Last year, the facility, which has a capacity for 30 million passengers, closed with almost 25 million passengers.