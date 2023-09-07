Aemet warns of a 'curious' storm that will increase the possibility of rain in Malaga until Saturday

Almudena Nogués Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

A storm located to the west of the Spanish mainland, the result of the remains of the recent 'dana' weather system that hit the country and tropical cyclone Franklin, will leave rain in the western third over the next few days and stable, dry weather with rising temperatures in the remainder of the country, according to the state meteorological agency (Aemet).

Spokesperson, Rubén del Campo, described this phenomenon as "curious" which, for the moment, is leaving its mark in Malaga in the form of cloudiness, haze and weak and sporadic rainfall, such as that which fell early this morning in the city.

"This Thursday we had low clouds generated by the easterly wind, which is very humid, and a bit of 'calima' haze which has caused some drops of mud to fall in certain areas such as the Montes de Málaga and Huelin areas, for example," explained local weather expert José Luis Escudero. According to Aemet, the humidity has shot up today from 40% to 85% due to the change from 'poniente' to 'levante' winds, which is leaving a feeling of sultry weather.

After the 'dana' (a depression at a high altitude of the atmosphere) last weekend, Malaga has already experienced several days marked by cloudiness and temperatures at levels lower than usual at this time of year. According to the state agency, this situation will continue at least until Sunday.

Tomorrow, Friday, the possibility of showers is set at 70%, while for Saturday it rises to 75%. From Sunday onwards the situation will tend to normalise.