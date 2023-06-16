Aemet forecasts unsettled weather and 'muddy' showers this Sunday in Malaga province

Ignacio Lillo Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Summer on the Costa del Sol is having a hard time getting off the ground this year. Saturday will be a typical sun and sand day in June, with 30 degrees and clear skies. But on Sunday the picture will change again, to remind us once again of this unusual start to the peak holiday season.

A deep low weather system over the British Isles, together with the subtropical circulation, will start to affect Malaga province on Sunday (18 June), with a narrow band that will enter from the south to the north and leave medium and high cloudiness, according to the director of the Aemet's meteorological centre in the city, Jesús Riesco. In theory, this phenomenon will be felt on Sunday, Monday and in the early hours of Tuesday. "The problem for the forecast is that if this band moves a little to the east or west, it could affect more or less of Malaga, Granada and Jaén".

Whatever happens, it is likely that in the next few days there will be some precipitation in the form of mud, "which will stain the ground a little, but it will be nothing like last year's calima", he clarified.

It is more likely to affect the easternmost part of the province more on Sunday, while on Monday it will be more noticeable in the rest of the province. "But that is from how it appears today, and we will have to see how it developes day by day". Some thunderstorms are also possible, but mostly with cloud-to-cloud lightning, and few will make the ground.

Temperatures will also drop slightly inland on Sunday, but on the coast there will hardly be any noticeable difference: highs in Malaga city will remain at around 27C.

José Luis Escudero, head of the SUR weather blog is more cautious, and prefers to wait until this afternoon-evening's updates from weather models before making a prediction. "We are awaiting a trough that could bring storms, but it is not clear that it will fall in Malaga, it could move on to Granada," he said and warned of the risks of this type of situation in the mountains. "If lightning strikes in wooded areas, we could have problems. However, the expert only foresees some light showers, more likely inland.