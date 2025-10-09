Aemet activates yellow alerts in Malaga for heavy rain and storms as 'Dana' Alice rolls in

Almudena Nogués Malaga Thursday, 9 October 2025, 19:10 | Updated 19:23h. Share

'Alice' is finally set to leave her mark in Malaga. The first 'Dana' weather system named by Spain's state meteorological agency (Aemet) - due to its foreseeable high impact - has sparked the activation of a yellow 'risk' warning in the province for heavy rainfall and storms. In its latest update, the state agency forecasts for this Friday accumulated rainfall of 15mm in one hour between 12 noon and 10pm in the inland areas of Antequera and Ronda. In Malaga city on the Costa del Sol, the probability of rain is 90% until 6pm in a day of mild temperatures that will move between 20C minimum and a maximum of 24 degrees.

As a result, Malaga will not be spared from the meteorological instability that is sweeping the country and which, according to experts, will continue until next Monday. At the moment, Aemet has 13 provinces on alert, with four at an amber level (important) for rainfall of up to 100mm. Andalucía will not be among the regions most affected by this phenomenon. However, the agency does expect heavy showers throughout this Thursday in certain areas, where they could register up to 15mm in an hour.

Today there are four provinces in the region where yellow warnings for rain and storms have been activated: Almeria in the Valle del Almanzora and Los Vélez, Nacimiento and Campo de Tabernas, Poniente, city and Levante areas, Cordoba in the Sierra and Pedroches areas, Granada - in Guadix, Baza, Nevada and Alpujarras - and in Jaen in the Morena and Condado, Cazorla and Segura, Valle del Guadalquivir, in the city and in the mountains.

Today will only be an appetiser of what is to come on Friday. In its latest update, Aemet has increased the number of Andalusian provinces with a yellow warning to six tomorrow between 12 noon and 10pm. Therefore Almeria, Granada and Cordoba - which are already yellow this Thursday - will be joined by Malaga, Cadiz and Seville.