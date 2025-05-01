Spain's state weather agency activates yellow alert for rain and thunderstorms this holiday weekend in Malaga

Rossel Aparicio Malaga Thursday, 1 May 2025, 14:28 Compartir

Rain, it seems, is going to be the main feature of this national, May day holiday. On Friday, the entry of a frontal system from the southwest, associated with an Atlantic squall, will leave instability throughout the Iberian peninsula, including Malaga. In fact, Spain's state meteorological agency (Aemet) has issued a yellow alert for heavy rain and possible storms in the province at the end of the day on Thursday. The weather warning will also remain active into Friday.

Thus, according to the weather forecast, the rain and thunderstorm warning will be activated at 9pm in Ronda and Sol and Guadalhorce, which includes Malaga city and the westernmost parts of Malaga province. For these areas, an accumulated rainfall of 15 mm is expected in one hour and, states Aemet, "this warning will continue on Friday 2 May until 10am.

Turning to José Luis Escudero, a local expert on Malaga's weather and author of SUR's blog 'Tormentas y rayos', he suggests that it will be after midnight and the early hours of Friday morning that more rainfall will be recorded. "From the afternoon onwards, the probability will decrease in the province of Malaga, in the westernmost area of our community there will still be a probability but less," states his blog.

Zoom Weather alert for this Thursday 1st May by Aemet. SUR

For Thursday "cloudy skies with cloudy intervals without ruling out occasional showers, more likely in the early hours, and especially at the end of the day when moderate showers accompanied by thunderstorms are not ruled out." There could also be dust suspended in the clouds. As for temperatures, minimum temperatures are expected to change slightly and maximum temperatures will rise across the board. The forecast also reflects light variable winds, increasing to moderate from the east or southeast inland.

For Friday the 2 May, "light to moderate rainfall is also forecast, more likely and intense in the early hours of the morning when it may be accompanied by thunderstorms." Looking ahead to the final stretch, Saturday and Sunday, Aemet is also forecasting light rainfall and unchanged or falling temperatures. The maximum temperatures on Sunday will range from 19 degrees in Ronda to 25 degrees in Malaga capital.