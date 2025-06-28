Aemet activates amber warnings in 18 provinces in Spain: how will the Costa del Sol face the first heatwave of this summer

Isabel Méndez Málaga Saturday, 28 June 2025, 11:42 Compartir

Spain's first heat wave of the summer is already here. It starts today, Saturday, with severe weather warnings in 35 provinces. Of them 18 will be at amber level due to the high temperatures expected. Malaga will be one of the few lucky ones where the weather agency has not activated warnings, but temperatures will exceed 30 degrees.

In the city, thermometers are not expected to fall below the minimum temperature of 22 degrees Celsius, while the maximum will be around 32 degrees. The situation will be similar in Marbella and Vélez-Málaga, while in the regions of Ronda and Antequera it will reach 36 degrees, according to the forecast.

During the day it is expected to exceed 34-36ºC in the northeast of the Spanish mainland, in large areas of the northern plateau and the southern half of the country except for the Mediterranean coast and the southeastern mountains, according to Europa Press. It may even exceed 40ºC in the Guadalquivir valley, the Bajo Ebro and locally in the Guadiana.

Meanwhile, in the Canary Islands, temperatures will reach 32-34ºC in the midlands and inland areas and even exceed this locally in Gran Canaria.

The amber warnings for high temperatures are in Cordoba, Granada, Huelva, Jaen and Seville (Andalucía); Huesca and Zaragoza (Aragon); Ciudad Real and Toledo (Castilla-La Mancha); Girona, Lleida and Tarragona (Catalonia); Badajoz and Caceres (Extremadura); Metropolitan and Henares and South, Vegas and West (Madrid); Alicante and Valencia (Valencia); and Gran Canaria (Canary Islands).

The rest of the high temperature warnings are in Cadiz (Andalucía); Teruel (Aragon); Mallorca (Balearic Islands); Avila, Salamanca, Valladolid and Zamora (Castilla y León); Albacete, Cuenca and Guadalajara (Castilla-La Mancha); Barcelona (Catalonia); Lugo, Ourense and Pontevedra (Galicia); Sierra de Madrid (Madrid); Altiplano de Murcia and Vega del Segura (Murcia); Ribera del Ebro de Navarra (Navarra); Ribera del Ebro de La Rioja (La Rioja); Fuerteventura (Canary Islands). In addition, Cadiz has warnings for rough seas.

The national meteorological agency (Aemet) expects the generalised rise in temperatures to continue throughout the country. The forecast includes minimum temperatures above 20ºC in the Guadalquivir, the Lower Ebro, the Mediterranean coast and in the southern half of the mainland except in the southeastern mountains.

All in all, Saturday was expected to be stable and with clear skies except for the western Cantabrian Sea and Galicia, where it will remain cloudy and a few light showers inland are not ruled out. During the afternoon, some cloud is expected, and light showers and thunderstorms could be recorded in inland mountain areas, with the possibility of strong gusts of wind. In the Canary Islands there will be clear skies in the south and cloudy intervals in the north. Apart from this, there will be light haze in Alborán, in the Strait of Gibraltar and in the eastern Canary Islands, which will affect high areas and midlands, tending to settle at the end of the day in the west of the mainland.

Otherwise, light winds will blow locally moderate on the mainland and the Balearic Islands, slightly stronger from the northeast on the Cantabrian coast and Galicia, from the northwest in the Ampurdán and from the east in the Strait of Gibraltar and Alboran Sea, where it will be accompanied by strong gusts of wind. In the Canary Islands, there will be a moderate northerly wind, strong at times.