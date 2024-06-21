Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Adecco is recruiting over 120 people to work in the food industry in Malaga province
Jobs

Adecco is recruiting over 120 people to work in the food industry in Malaga province

There are open positions for forklift operators, industrial workers, cutting and packaging workers and butchers

Almudena Nogués

Malaga

Friday, 21 June 2024, 14:27

Opciones para compartir

Malaga recorded a decrease of 4,198 unemployed in May, compared to April. Even so, according to data from the ministry of labour and social economy, there are currently 122,784 unemployed individuals in the province. Fortunately, the summer presents a good time to return to the labour market, with opportunities not only limited to the service sector.

Human resources agency Adecco is seeking to fill over a hundred positions in the food industry, including forklift drivers, industrial workers, cutting and packaging workers, as well as butchers in locations across Malaga province.

Specifically, among other offers, 20 cutting and packaging workers are required in Campanillas and ten packaging operators in Malaga. The responsibilities of the selected candidates include packaging and labelling of products, carrying out maintenance of machinery and taking care of the order and cleanliness of the workplace. Formal training or a qualification in the industrial field is required for these positions.

For forklift operator vacancies, a valid forklift driver's licence and previous experience are also required. The duties of the role involve loading and unloading goods at the dock and preparing orders.

In Cártama, 34 industrial workers and one labourer are also sought to work in the cutting room of a major company within the meat industry.

In the Axarquia area, in Vélez-Málaga, an agricultural forklift worker is required. The duties involve handling the forklift, loading lorries, using seed cleaning machinery and the packaging and weighing of seeds.

Finally, there is a vacancy for a butcher position in Malaga requiring a minimum of three months' previous experience, and ten packer positions in Axarquía for which more than two years' experience is required. Interested persons can apply for the positions through the Adecco website .

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Site of famous 'hostess club' on the Costa del Sol to become town's second Lidl supermarket
  2. 2 EcoDomos Malaga: connect with nature in the heart of Andalusia
  3. 3 Illuminating celebrations along the Costa del Sol to honour San Juan
  4. 4 Olin, the telecommunications operator reinforces its commitment to Malaga and the Costa del Sol
  5. 5 Film telling the story of Tivoli amusement park on the Costa del Sol set to hit the big screen, and this is where and when you can see it
  6. 6 Malaga CF's crucial play-off match subjected to last-minute kick-off change
  7. 7

    The second-hand bookshops in Malaga that have a tale to tell
  8. 8 Avid live music fan in Serranía de Ronda village to stage 'smallest rock concert ever' with sights set on world record
  9. 9 Age Concern Marbella winds down for summer break, although some services will be available
  10. 10 Average salary in Spain hits 27,000 euros a year and it is under pressure from inflation

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad