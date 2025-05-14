Work-related accidents up by 6% in Malaga while they fall across Spain

Cristina Vallejo Malaga Wednesday, 14 May 2025, 11:06 Compartir

It is a silent evil, but one that gives no respite. Accidents at work continue to increase in Malaga province. Between January and March this year there were 4,933 accidents at work requiring time off work sick. This figure includes those that occurred during the working day plus those that took place 'in itinere' (journeys to or from work). This figure is 6.3% higher than that recorded in the same period in 2024, when the total number of accidents totalled 4,640, including those recorded by those in employment and also by the self-employed. These figures were published on Tuesday by the Ministry of Labour and Social Economy for Spain's central government.

Malaga is going against the tide, because accidents at national level have fallen by 2.5% year-on-year, with 142,083 between January and March 2025, compared to 145,644 in the first quarter of last year. Moreover, Malaga is in fifth place on the list of provinces in which the number of accidents at work has increased the most in Spain, behind only León, Cáceres, Soria and Ciudad Real. Being also among the most populated provinces in the country, it is the one in which this worrying occurrence has grown the most.

If we break down the accidents occurring during the working day and those recorded 'in itinere', we find that, in Malaga province, it is the latter that have seen the greatest increase. Thus, the 923 work-travel accidents that took place between January and March this year are 16% more than the 795 of the same period last year. In Spain as a whole, the figure has remained more or less unchanged at around 20,000.

Meanwhile, accidents registered during working hours have risen by 4.3% in Malaga, to over 4,000 from 3,845 a year ago at this time of year.

Seven work-related fatalities in the province

The first quarter also saw seven fatalities at work (six) and one 'in itinere', one more than the six logged for the same period last year. With this figure, Malaga is the province with the fourth highest number of work-related fatalities in Spain, while being the sixth most populated. It follows behind Madrid (19 fatal accidents), Barcelona (16) and Valencia (11). Malaga is also ahead of Seville (6).

Andalucía is the region with the highest number of occupational accidents resulting in death in Spain with a total of 28 fatalities between January and March, a figure that also shows that one in every four workers who died was employed in Malaga.

Two of these fatal accidents at work took place in mid-March and were only a few hours apart. A 46-year-old man died after suffering a head injury while cleaning a concrete mixer in Malaga city. This happened shortly after an employee of a golf course in Vélez-Málaga drowned when he fell into a lake on the premises as he did not know how to swim.

Another death at work was that of a 60-year-old man, who was found dead after being electrocuted in a half-empty swimming pool in a house in Marbella where he was carrying out maintenance work.

If Malaga is the fourth province in terms of occupational accidents resulting in death, it is sixth in terms of total accidents: the 4,933 accidents in the first three months of this year are surpassed by the 20,541 in Madrid, Barcelona (16,442), just over 8,300 in Valencia, Seville (6,278) and 5,000 in Murcia.

Malaga is also the sixth province in terms of accidents at work that happened while at work, but it is fifth in terms of accidents 'in itinere'.

Accidents by sector

The Ministry of Labour data also broke down accidents by sector. Of the 4,010 accidents that took place during the working day between January and March, 912 (almost 23%) occurred in construction, followed by commerce and hospitality with 538 accidents each. Industry came in third place with 300 accidents, followed by transport and storage with 293.

At the national level, the services sector is also where accidents at work are concentrated: of the 122,039 accidents that occurred during the working day, 71,371 took place in the services sector, 25,365 in industry, 18,612 in construction and the remaining 6,700 happened in the agricultural sector.