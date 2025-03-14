Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Second work-related death in Malaga province in less than 24 hours
A 46-year-old worker died while trying to clean a concrete mixer in a warehouse on Tuesday

Juan Cano

Juan Cano

Málaga

Friday, 14 March 2025, 18:57

Malaga province has seen a second work-related death in less than 24 hours. A 46-year-old man died after sustaining a head injury while cleaning a concrete mixer in a warehouse in Malaga city on Tuesday 11 March.

The incident took place in the Trevénez industrial zone around 3.45pm. According to the investigation, the man had finished his shift and was cleaning the concrete mixer, when he suffered a blow to his face. Several of the victim's colleagues, who witnessed the incident, have testified. In addition, officers have spoken to members of the company's management team.

Only 24 hours before this incident, another worker died after drowning in a lake located on the grounds of a golf course in Vélez-Málaga.

