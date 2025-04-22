Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
53-year-old man injured after swimming pool chemical explosion on Costa del Sol
112 incident

53-year-old man injured after swimming pool chemical explosion on Costa del Sol

The victim was admitted to the Hospital Costa del Sol in Marbella

SUR

Malaga

Tuesday, 22 April 2025, 11:34

A 53-year-old man was injured on Monday afternoon after a container of chlorine exploded in a residential area of Marbella, according to 112 Andalucía sources.

The emergency number operators received a call at 2.10pm indicating that a drum of swimming pool chemical products had exploded on the Reserva II Artola residential estate and injured a man who was working at the site.

The emergency services coordination centre immediately alerted the ambulance service, fire brigade, Local Police, National Police and the health and safety authorities.

Medical sources confirmed that the injured man had been admitted to the Hospital Costa del Sol. The National Police, for its part, explained that what exploded was a container of chlorine, although without giving further details of the circumstances which led to the incident.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Outpouring of grief and three days of mourning announced as Spain reacts to death of Pope Francis
  2. 2 Injury-hit Carlos Alcaraz suffers record-ending Barcelona Open final defeat
  3. 3 Costa del Sol town will stage its 46th cultural week between 25 April and 4 May
  4. 4 Young speedcubers from around world compete in Malaga competition
  5. 5 Foreign sports tourism expected to bring in close to 600,000 euros in Torremolinos this month alone
  6. 6 Myramar completes its urban development in Arroyo de la Miel after building more than 1,600 homes
  7. 7 Lowly Yeclano stun Antequera CF in big blow to promotion aspirations
  8. 8 Acosol completes work to guarantee water supply to Arroyo de la Miel
  9. 9 Chaotic away draw not enough as Malaga CF remain in relegation trouble

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish 53-year-old man injured after swimming pool chemical explosion on Costa del Sol