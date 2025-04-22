53-year-old man injured after swimming pool chemical explosion on Costa del Sol

SUR Malaga Tuesday, 22 April 2025, 11:34 Compartir

A 53-year-old man was injured on Monday afternoon after a container of chlorine exploded in a residential area of Marbella, according to 112 Andalucía sources.

The emergency number operators received a call at 2.10pm indicating that a drum of swimming pool chemical products had exploded on the Reserva II Artola residential estate and injured a man who was working at the site.

The emergency services coordination centre immediately alerted the ambulance service, fire brigade, Local Police, National Police and the health and safety authorities.

Medical sources confirmed that the injured man had been admitted to the Hospital Costa del Sol. The National Police, for its part, explained that what exploded was a container of chlorine, although without giving further details of the circumstances which led to the incident.