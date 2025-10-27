Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
112 incident

Worker, 34, electrocuted on Malaga industrial estate

The incident happened at a catering company in the Santa Cruz area on Saturday

María José Díaz Alcalá

María José Díaz Alcalá

Monday, 27 October 2025, 10:02

A 34-year-old man died after being electrocuted on Saturday, 25 October, while working in the Santa Cruz industrial area in Malaga.

The incident happened in a catering company located on Calle Camino Huerta Santa Cruz, although the dead man worked for another business. It was around 1.06pm when the emergency services received a call. The callers requested urgent medical assistant for a man who had received an electric shock.

The police, the fire brigade and an ambulance were immediately mobilised. The emergency medical staff performed CPR on the victim, but without success. The police confirmed his death.

The labour inspectorate and the centre for the prevention of occupational risks have also been informed.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 The tourism dilemma
  2. 2 Chestnuts: a seasonal treat in the south of Spain
  3. 3 A thrilling hike that links inland Axarquía with the Mediterranean
  4. 4 Spain thrill Malaga crowd with demolition of Sweden in Nations League semi-final
  5. 5 Antonio Banderas brings Godspell back to the Soho theatre in Malaga
  6. 6 An audio guide to birdsong in Malaga province
  7. 7 Joan Hunt: A selfless Brit who broke down barriers
  8. 8 Road improvement work planned in Estepona
  9. 9 Stop the clocks
  10. 10 The sound of the speed of oneliness

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Worker, 34, electrocuted on Malaga industrial estate

Worker, 34, electrocuted on Malaga industrial estate