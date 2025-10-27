Worker, 34, electrocuted on Malaga industrial estate

A 34-year-old man died after being electrocuted on Saturday, 25 October, while working in the Santa Cruz industrial area in Malaga.

The incident happened in a catering company located on Calle Camino Huerta Santa Cruz, although the dead man worked for another business. It was around 1.06pm when the emergency services received a call. The callers requested urgent medical assistant for a man who had received an electric shock.

The police, the fire brigade and an ambulance were immediately mobilised. The emergency medical staff performed CPR on the victim, but without success. The police confirmed his death.

The labour inspectorate and the centre for the prevention of occupational risks have also been informed.