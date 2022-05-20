20 May 2018: World Bee Day is celebrated for the first time WHAT HAPPENED TODAY? The Beekeepers' Association of Malaga marks the occasion with series of events at the honey museum in Colmenar

A guided visit to an apiary organised by Colmenar's honey museum. / E. C.

The first celebration of World Bee Day took place on 20 May 2018, having been unanimously approved by the United Nations General Assembly in New York in December 2017.

The day was adopted to raise awareness of the importance of pollinators, the threats they face and their contribution to sustainable development.

The idea first came about in September 2014 when the president of the Slovenian beekeepers' association, Boštjan Noč, was listening to the radio.

"A world day was mentioned and I found myself wondering why there wasn't a world day dedicated to bees, given the fact that every third bite we consume depends on bees and they have become increasingly endangered," he explains on the World Bee Day website (worldbeeday.org).

"At least once a year, the world should be made aware that there would be no life without bees," Noč goes on to say.

He proposed 20 May, the anniversary of the birth of a teacher of modern apiculture, Anton Janša.

Noč's proposal got the approval of the EU and then the UN and three and a half years later, World Bee Day was established.

Malaga is home to many beekeepers and is well-known for its wide variety of honeys, which include avocado, rosemary and chestnut.

The Association of Beekeepers in Malaga has created a seal of quality for Malaga honey so that the origin, quality and properties are guaranteed to the consumer.

The University of Malaga has organised events in previous years to mark World Bee Day, including presentations and workshops on beekeeping.

This year, the Malaga Beekeepers Association is organising various activities on 22 May in the Axarquía village of Colmenar, whose name means 'apiary'. There will be competitions, workshops and other entertainment. The village is home to the Museo de la Miel (honey museum) and the headquarters of the association.

For information about Malaga honey, and World Bee Day visit: www.mieldemalaga.com.