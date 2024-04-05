Welcome donation for animal rescue centre in Pizarra

Sections
The Last Chance Animal Rescue centre in Pizarra received a donation of more than 1,400 euros earlier this week, money which had been raised by the Mijas Walking Tours for Charity group throughout February and March.
The funds were presented to the centre's president, Jacqui Ross, by the walking group's founder, Alan Boardman, who also organises fun quiz nights to boost the funds for his chosen bi-monthly charity.
"Jacqui and her dedicated team of volunteers work tirelessly to care for and hopefully rehome hundreds of dogs and cats.
"She expressed her deep gratitude to all of the people who helped to raise this incredible sum," Boardman said.
