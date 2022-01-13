The Venice Biennale rewards the innovative flamenco language of Rocío Molina The choreographer from Malaga is the second Spanish dancer to receive the Silver Lion award and the first flamenco artist

The Venice Biennale has awarded the Silver Lion to Rocío Molina, a choreographer and dancer from Malaga. She is the second Spanish dancer to receive the award, after María La Ribot, but the first flamenco dancer to be recognised by the prestigious Italian art festival. Saburo Teshigawara, a Japanese choreographer and dancer, has been awarded the Golden Lion.

The Venice Biennale jury described Molina as the “young radical of international flamenco".

“Molina’s avant-garde, extravagant and powerfully raw choreographies fuse traditional flamenco with modern dance styles and impulsos - improvisations that characterise her unique dance language. Indeed, Molina has coined her own artistic language based on a recalibrated traditional flamenco style which respects its essence but embraces the genuinely new. Unafraid to forge alliances with other disciplines and artists, her choreographies are unique scenic events based on ideas and cultural forms ranging from cinema to literature, including philosophy and painting,” added director Wayne McGregor.

Molina has worked with flamenco artists such as María Pagés, Miguel Poveda, Antonio Canales, Israel Galván, and with contemporary artists such as Carlos Marquerie, Mateo Feijóo and Jean Paul Goude.

In Venice on 27 July, at the Teatro alle Tese, she will present the world premiere performance of a new work, Confesión de la Carne, “a battle between her volcanic body and five live musicians.”