Why renting a car at Malaga airport is key to exploring the province

Your plane touches down at Malaga-Costa del Sol Airport and a wave of heat hits you as you’re stepping off the plane. With uncompromising mountains in the background and a humidity that you’ve not experienced since last year’s vacation, you realise a car might be needed.

While the city of Malaga is captivating, its surrounding beauty isn’t quite as accessible. This is a guide to exploring the province by car, and why it’s an easy decision if you’re looking to get the most out of your trip!

Beyond the city: Why public transport isn’t enough

Public transport serves its purpose within Malaga city. In fact, trains between coastal cities in Spain are rather impressive. But going from city center to city center isn’t the best way to see Malaga, and the bus routes into more rural areas, like hiking trails, leave a lot to be desired.

Limited rural connections

Bus services to the smaller inland villages and natural park entrances are sometimes possible, but they have limited timetables. The last thing you want when visiting the Axarquía region, which is known for its wine routes, is to worry all day about catching the last bus back. Plus, for long hikes, driving a car up the first bit of elevation allows for better summits.

Flexibility for day trips and scenic drives

A rental car is a way to mentally relax, knowing you’ll be able to reach your destination and get home safely. Viewpoints, which are littered down the winding A-397 and the coastal N-340, can be easily stopped at as and when.

A province full of hidden treasures

Many think of the city when they hear Malaga, but it’s a deeply wild and natural place. There are many hilltop villages, not only Ronda, but endless views from small towns that overlook the Andalusian nature surrounding them.

White villages like Frigiliana and Mijas

Pueblos blancos are an iconic Andalusian feature, and having a car allows you to hop from one to the next. Frigiliana is maze-like and with flowers lining its streets, as well as Mijas Pueblo, which overlooks the coastline. Parking is usually quite straightforward, too.

Natural parks, beaches, and remote coves

There are around five major nature parks in Malaga. The karst landscapes of El Torcal de Antequera are popular, as are the forests of Montes de Malaga and the mountainous Sierra de las Nieves National Park. These are particularly useful for a car, but even the hidden coves (and caves), which are often around Nerja, are quite tricky to reach.

Inland jewels like Ronda and Antequera

You’ll likely have already heard of Ronda, and for good reason. Its Puente Nuevo bridge has incredible views of the El Tajo gorge. You can reach this place by bus, but you would miss out on the amazing drive there and the stops along the way. Antequera’s history is also worth exploring, such as the ancient Dolmens, which are a UNESCO World Heritage site, as well as the Alcazaba fort.

What tourists say: Independence and comfort on the road

The feedback from holidaymakers consistently refers to the profound sense of freedom that a car hire Malaga airport provides. It’s not the car alone, but the environment. Visitors from the UK note that driving in Andalusia feels expansive, making for a great road trip, as well as having high-quality infrastructure.

No need to follow schedules

Of course, like any great road trip or day out, you go where you want, when you want. You’ll constantly stumble across a local tapas lunch in a mountainous village and want to stop by. Having to adhere to a timetable means sacrificing these spontaneous moments, but these moments are the most authentic ones!

More time at each stop, at your own pace

Driving directly between locations doesn’t just mean you can leave later (later than the last bus), but the travel time itself is minimised as you’re more direct. So, not only are you comfortable, but you have more time to explore.

Choosing the right rental company matters

Securing a rental car at Malaga Airport is going to be needed, as driving your own from France will cost more in fuel than the flight ticket. But, you want to make sure you make the right decision when choosing the right company.

Avoid long queues and unclear fees

Peak season can mean lengthy queues at rental desks, so a company like CarGest is ideal because it’s not in the first batch of rental companies you see when arriving. This means it gets fewer last-minute bookings, which are the cause of long queues.

You should also check the small print, the fuel policy, and what kind of insurance coverage is provided - don’t get caught out on unclear fees!

Location, vehicle options, and customer service

Instead of choosing the vehicle by brand, look more at the category that suits your needs. All cars will be new and reliable, so simply try to go compact (to fit more easily down village streets), but large enough to fit the right number of seats and luggage.

Convenience begins at the airport

The arguments for a rental car are undeniable - without a car, it can still be a great destination, but you’re going to see much less of the province and have fewer options. But, this kind of convenience must begin at the airport, and this means choosing a reliable rental car company that allows you to not worry about fees or long queues.