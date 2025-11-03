Granada, dreams you can live

SUR in English Granada Monday, 3 November 2025, 11:34 Share

Granada province is far more than its famous Alhambra. Between the snow-capped peaks of Sierra Nevada and the sun-drenched shores of the Costa Tropical, you’ll find a land full of contrasts and surprises. Here are nine unforgettable experiences to make the most of your time in this captivating corner of Andalucía.

1. The Costa Tropical's beaches

Dozens of beaches and small coves. 320 days of sunshine a year. An average annual temperature of 20 degrees. These are the credentials of the Costa Tropical, a 73-kilometre stretch of coastline in the province of Granada. This coast has a character all its own, known not just for its climate and beaches but also for its cliffs, history and monuments.

Zoom The sprawling beaches of the Costa Tropical. SUR

2. Granada Geopark

The north of the province of Granada is one of Spain’s most remarkable areas, a striking landscape of desert plains, gullies and badlands carved by erosion from an ancient inland sea that covered this part of Andalucía millions of years ago.

Zoom Granada Geopark provides beautiful scenery. SUR

It was one of the first parts of Europe to be inhabited by humans, and today visitors can still see archaeological sites, dolmens and monuments that tell the story of its long history. It’s also a place to see, learn and enjoy on holiday, ideal for hiking, cycling, stargazing and hot air ballooning.

3. Skiing in Sierra Nevada

The Sierra Nevada ski resort is one of the most modern and best-equipped in Europe. It has 124 slopes of varying difficulty, stretching over 107 kilometres with a vertical drop of 1,200 metres. Other attractions include the chance to ski at night on a floodlit slope, its lively après-ski scene and its abundance of sunny days.

4. Spas and Arab baths

The five spas in the province of Granada (Alhama, Alicún, Graena, Lanjarón and Zújar) are the heirs of Roman or Moorish bathhouses and offer a refreshing escape from daily stress and busy routines. These establishments have been refurbished and now offer appealing wellness programmes for all kinds of visitors. The range is completed by several modern Arab baths, their décor inspired by the Alhambra.

Zoom There are five spas in the province of Granada. SUR

5. Lorca route

The poet and playwright Federico García Lorca is a symbol of Granada and one of Spain’s most celebrated writers. There are three museums where visitors can explore his life and work: the Birthplace Museum in Fuente Vaqueros, the House Museum and the House of Bernarda Alba in Valderrubio, where he spent his youth, and the Huerta de San Vicente Museum, his summer residence in Granada.

6. La Alpujarra, the land of nowhere

Dozens of small white villages with steep, narrow streets make up this special region on the southern slopes of Sierra Nevada. La Alpujarra offers visitors almost untouched landscapes, ancient traditions and a unique architecture best seen in the villages of the Poqueira Gorge. Once there, it’s well worth climbing up to Trevélez, one of the highest villages in Spain, to try its famous cured ham.

Zoom The terrain of Granada is rich and varied. SUR

7. Montefrío, one of the world's most beautiful villages

The dramatic scenery and architecture of Montefrío captivate from the very first moment. The most striking sight is the impressive ensemble formed by the Arab fortress and the La Villa church, both perched on top of a rocky outcrop in a bold display of architecture. At its base stand the Casa de Oficios and La Encarnación church, with its unusual circular design inspired by Rome’s Pantheon of Agrippa.

Zoom The extraordinary town of Montefrío. SUR

8. Tropical fruit and sardine skewers

The Mediterranean fills the tables of the Costa Tropical with excellent fish and seafood. The standout dish is the quisquilla, or local shrimp, delicious whether boiled or lightly grilled. Special mention must go to the sardines cooked ‘en espeto’ – skewered on a cane and grilled over wood fires in the boats moored at beach bars. The cherimoya fruit, which holds a Denomination of Origin, along with mango and avocado, give the Costa Tropical of Granada its name and feature in salads, desserts and creative cuisine.

9. Sleeping in a cave hotel

Carved out by hand from the earth itself, the cave houses are a wonderful example of how humans have blended with nature and the landscape. Guests feel at home here, as all are equipped with the comforts and facilities expected of quality tourist accommodation, including kitchens, restaurants, Arab baths and fireplaces. Their thick walls keep the temperature at a constant 20 degrees all year round and ensure the silence needed for a deep night’s sleep. There are more than seventy of these underground hotels in the Geopark and other parts of the province.

More informartion: https://turgranada.es/en