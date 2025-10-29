Costa de Almería, the ultimate year-round destination

SUR in English Almería Wednesday, 29 October 2025, 17:12 Share

There are some places that make you stop for a moment when you arrive. You look around and think, “That’s it.” You realise you don’t need anything else – what’s in front of you is all you could ever want: the sound of the waves, a calm sunrise, the feeling that everything is complete.

These sensations define the Costa de Almería experience, which takes centre stage in the new campaign by the Almería Provincial Council under the slogan “Almería y ya estaría” (loosely translated as “Almería has everything you need”).

Enjoying life, switching off, breathing fresh air, listening to the sea, gazing at the stars, feeling close to nature, discovering treasures beneath the water, releasing endorphins… all these moments have one thing in common: Costa de Almería, the destination where nothing else is needed. It’s a place full of ideas and experiences for every visitor to find their perfect plan.

Costa de Almería is a land of contrasts, remarkable for its diversity. In just a few kilometres you can go from unspoilt beaches to towering mountain peaks, from Europe’s only desert – the cinematic Tabernas Desert – to lush forests under the cleanest skies on the continent.

Zoom The Sierra de los Filabres.

This diversity is what makes Costa de Almería a haven for adventurous travellers, an open-air training ground for athletes from across the world, a paradise for underwater explorers and a destination that captures hearts everywhere. That’s why promoting the province as a leading tourist destination remains one of the top priorities of the Almería Provincial Council.

Variety, all year round

You can enjoy the beach in Almeria at any time during the year. In fact, you can lose yourself among the hidden coves of Cabo de Gata, dive into crystal-clear waters full of marine life, try any sport that combines sea and wind, or follow hiking routes that reveal the province’s dramatic landscapes.

You can also push your limits on winding mountain roads, explore underground wonders or wander through lunar-like scenery – a paradise for those who love pure, unspoilt nature.

However, what makes Almeria truly special is its remarkable diversity. Within the same province you’ll find more than 250 kilometres of coastline, 40 protected areas, two natural parks, one national park and two biosphere reserves. Add to that some of Europe’s clearest skies, perfect for stargazing, and over 3,500 hours of sunshine every year. It’s a destination that never fails to inspire.

Local talent and tradition

Almeria’s food scene is another highlight. Its cuisine is rooted in tradition, with family recipes passed down through generations and the famous tapa taking centre stage.

The Provincial Council promotes this excellence worldwide through its gourmet brand Sabores Almería. Much of the province’s produce comes from “Europe’s vegetable garden”, where cutting-edge and sustainable farming has made Almeria a national leader in both production and exports.

Zoom Products in the Sabores Almería brand.

Creativity also thrives here. Through the brand Talento Almeriense, more than 70 local businesses and creators showcase their work in fashion, crafts and design – all with a distinctive Andalusian touch.

Cultural life is just as vibrant. The Museum of Contemporary Spanish Realism (MUREC), housed in Almeria’s former provincial hospital, is the first of its kind in Spain. It displays masterpieces by artists such as Sorolla, Zuloaga, Antonio López and Julio Romero de Torres.

Zoom Pieces in the MUREC museum.

So, as you can see, the Almeria coast is one of those rare places that remind you what travelling is really about – because Almeria is the destination where you need nothing more.