Today is Yellow Day, but why? The researcher behind the Blue Monday formula established 20 June as the happiest day of the year

Isabel Méndez Málaga

On the calendar of special international days, 20 June is marked in yellow. Yes, in yellow, and not in red, as is usually the case. This is because it is Yellow Day, considered to be the happiest day of the year. And it was assigned this colour because it is considered to be one that transmits energy, stimulates creativity and invites optimism or, in short, recreates happiness.

Why was 20 June chosen in particular? In 2005, Cardiff University psychologist and researcher Cliff Arnall, the architect of the mathematical formula for Blue Monday, analysed what makes people happy. In this research, Arnall and a group of experts determined that Yellow Day takes place in the third week of June by an equation: O + (N xS) + Cpm / T + He. In this equation, O stands for being outdoors and enjoying outdoor activities, N is the connection with nature, S is socialising with neighbours and friends, Cpm represents positive childhood memories, T is the average warm temperature, and He is the approach of the summer holidays. These are the variables that influence the so-called 'happiness formula':

- The weather. Pleasant temperatures have a positive influence on people's mood.

- More daylight hours. Longer days and sunshine activates the stimulation of serotonin, also known as the happiness hormone.

- Holidays. Travelling and making plans brings good moods and improves the general state of mind.

For all these reasons, this may not be just any Tuesday, but one in which the colour yellow and good vibes reign, and who knows, maybe it will be a little happier, by chance or otherwise, than other days.