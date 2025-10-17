The Art of Luxury on the Costa del Sol: Experiences that Redefine Elegance

SUR in English Marbella Friday, 17 October 2025, 17:32 Share

From sunlit coastlines to secluded mountain hideaways, the Costa del Sol has long been a symbol of Mediterranean sophistication — a destination where lifestyle becomes art. In this special feature, we explore three exceptional names that embody the essence of luxury and refined living in Marbella.

At Cascada Marbella Eventos, celebrations unfold amidst nature and elegance, transforming every occasion into an unforgettable experience. Private Chef Juan Miguel elevates fine dining to an intimate art form, crafting bespoke menus that capture the soul of Mediterranean cuisine. And at Esencia Belleza, beauty and wellness merge into a sanctuary of calm and indulgence, where every detail speaks of care and craftsmanship.

Together, they represent the new face of luxury on the Costa del Sol — where authenticity, artistry, and excellence come together to create moments that linger long after they’ve passed.

Cascada Marbella: Where Every Celebration Becomes Unforgettable

Nestled in the heart of Marbella, Cascada Marbella Eventos has become one of the Costa del Sol’s most enchanting venues, known for its elegant atmosphere, breathtaking surroundings, and exceptional attention to detail. Whether hosting weddings, corporate events, or private celebrations, Cascada Marbella effortlessly combines natural beauty with refined design to create truly unforgettable experiences.

In this interview, we speak with the team behind Cascada Marbella Eventos to learn more about their inspiration, their approach to crafting bespoke events, and what makes their venue stand out as a jewel of Marbella’s event scene.

How long have you been in the industry, and what is your background? In other words, a little about your values and beginnings (history) so readers can get to know you better.

Cascada is a truly special place — a hidden garden with its own natural river, nestled at the foot of Marbella’s mountains. When we first discovered it five years ago, it was love at first sight. The setting was so serene and authentic that we immediately saw its potential as more than just a restaurant — it felt like a place where people could celebrate life’s most meaningful moments.

Our story began as a family adventure. None of us came from a traditional hospitality background — our approach was intuitive, led by passion and curiosity. We poured our energy into restoring the restaurant’s soul, working day and night to bring out its charm. Slowly, word spread, and Cascada became known as one of Marbella’s top dining destinations.

Inside, it’s warm and inviting, with large windows overlooking the lush gardens and river, and a cosy fireplace that makes winter evenings feel magical. Outside, there are two distinct spaces: Le Patio, shaded by lemon, orange, and fig trees, and the main terrace, perfect for larger gatherings with mountain views. This variety of spaces naturally inspired us to host events and weddings, allowing each area to play its own role in a celebration.

Our kitchen is led by the talented brothers Jacques and Mathieu Lagarde, both former Top Chef France contestants with Michelin-star experience. They bring creativity, precision, and a deep respect for ingredients to every dish. Together, we share a philosophy rooted in craftsmanship, authenticity, and generosity — the same values that guided us from the very beginning.

What are the main services and treatments you offer? Which are currently the most in-demand?

Originally, Cascada was purely a restaurant — our passion was food and hospitality. But as time went on, we noticed that couples wanted a seamless experience, where everything felt coordinated and effortless. So we naturally evolved into full in-house wedding planners.

Today, we handle every aspect of a wedding: from the ceremony setup to catering, decoration, entertainment, and coordination. Of course, the food remains at the heart of everything we do, but our role now extends to creating an atmosphere — a feeling — that reflects each couple’s personality.

We host around 30 to 40 weddings a year, and each one feels completely different. Some couples want a chic countryside dinner under the stars, while others prefer a vibrant, Mediterranean-style celebration. The beauty of our venue allows us to adapt and reinvent each event while staying true to our natural surroundings.

How do you work to customize each event to the client’s needs?

For us, every wedding is a collaboration. We start by getting to know our clients through calls or in-person meetings at Cascada. We want to understand who they are, what inspires them, and what kind of atmosphere they dream of.

We ask couples to share mood boards or references, and from there, we design everything — from the table layouts to the floral colours and lighting. Our chefs also work closely with them to create a personalised menu that suits their tastes, whether they prefer traditional French cuisine, Mediterranean flavours, or something more daring.

It’s a very human and flexible process. We want couples to feel seen, heard, and understood — not just managed.

What do clients value most after holding an event at this venue?

I think what people appreciate most is the accessibility and sincerity of our team. We’re a small, hands-on group, the same people you speak with during planning are the ones you’ll see on the big day, making sure every detail runs smoothly. There’s a sense of familiarity and trust that guests can feel.

And then, of course, the food. One of our past clients, who had actually been married more than once, once told me something that stayed with me: “The key to a successful wedding is to never ask your guests if they liked the food — because if they didn’t, it can ruin the joy of the day.” At Cascada, it’s quite the opposite. The feedback is always overflowing with compliments: guests come up to the newlyweds to congratulate them, not only on the beauty of the venue, but on the incredible food. Seeing that shared pride between the couple and our team is what truly drives us.

What has been the biggest challenge in managing this event venue?

Working in harmony with nature is both our greatest gift and our greatest challenge. The river, the trees, and the wildlife make Cascada what it is — but they also come with surprises! We’ve had frogs that sing loudly during ceremonies, foxes who stroll through the garden, and even a snake once or twice.

We’ve learned to embrace these moments with humour and adaptability. For instance, some of the trees in Le Patiomade it difficult to arrange tables, so we designed beautiful serpentine table layouts that actually enhance the charm of the space. Instead of fighting nature, we found ways to celebrate it — and our guests love that authenticity.

Do you have anything else you'd like to highlight about this topic?

Yes — what truly sets Cascada apart is the feeling it creates. It’s not just a venue; it’s an experience woven between people, food, and nature. We never wanted to build a commercial wedding factory — we wanted to build memories.

Every couple who marries here becomes part of our story. Many of them return later — for anniversaries, family lunches, or just to relive their special day. That connection is what motivates us most.

At the end of the day, we are simply people who love what we do: creating moments that feel real, generous, and timeless, surrounded by the beauty of nature.

The Private Chef is the trendiest choice for dining. You must try this experience!

As the co-founder of Techoreca, Chef Juan Miguel brings together his deep culinary expertise and a forward-thinking approach to hospitality technology. With a vision to bridge the gap between gastronomy and innovation, Techoreca is redefining how the hospitality sector operates — empowering chefs, restaurants, and event professionals with smart digital solutions that enhance creativity, efficiency, and guest experience.

In this interview, we speak with Juan Miguel about the inspiration behind Techoreca, the challenges and opportunities of digital transformation in hospitality, and how technology is shaping the future of fine dining and event management.

Where did you start?

I have worked as a professional chef for over 30 years. Being quite young, I was already the chef in emblematic restaurants in Costa del Sol. I also explored in some of the biggest event caterings, I was particularly interested in the way they work and organise to deliver event services for hundreds of people, with excellent timing and quality. Then, I dedicated several years to learn everything posible regarding Sous-Vide Cooking, including Masters in Catalonia and Madrid. In 2012 I co-founded tecHORECA GastroFormacion, a training consulting company specialised in the hospitality sector. Nowadays we train over 2,000 hospitality professionals every year. My partner continues with this activity, we work with a team of 68 hospitality trainners to provide these services to hotels and restaurants.

But I realised that I had lost the direct contact with the people, and I missed real cooking. So I created Chef Privado Malaga, and we are very lucky to have a fantastic team here too! We are delighted we have had a great reception from the very beginning. There are many people wishing to enjoy a great meal, in the comfort of your house, so you can concentrate on entertaining your guests, enjoying the event, or simply delighting your dinner.

What are the main services you offer? Which ones are most in demand at present?

We offer quite a range of different menus: Paella Menus, BBQ Menus, Finger Food Menus, also Menus on Demand, and they might come with or without wine pairing. All menus include a wide selection of starter dishes, several options for the main course and fresh-fruit or dessert. We can accomodate special requests and provide specific options for vegetarians, vegans, allergies, … We can serve the wine and all drinks, or only the food. Our selection of wines includes Malaga wines pairing to enrich your experience. In larger groups, we can also provide waiters to serve, if this is convenient for the group. And we are developing new services for next year, such us event photographer. child carer, live music and Djs.

Paella Menus, specially Lobster Paella Menu, is the most demanded one. BBQ Menus also have a great demand, specially some of our matured meats and iberian pig cuts.

How would you define your cuisine in four words?

Product quality, technique & fun!

How important are presentation and the sensory experience in your menus?

Presentation is important, dining must be an experience for our five senses and sight is a key one here. I also love (and use) different smells from fine grilling woods, aromatic herbs, lighting some candles for the table. Hearing is also a sense you can enjoy better in this type of private experience: the rice boiling sound can be at times soothing or angry; the meat roasting can sound like sizzle, spot, or pop, depending on the fat and heat.

But taste must be the king. All this would be worthless if we forget the product quality and cooking technique. I have to look great, it has to feel great, but most of all, it must taste astonishing.

What is the most challenging aspect of working in other people's kitchens or at home?

You have to be ready for everything. Anything might happen: home bbq not heating enough, wind that blows the paella fire, kids that don’t go to bed and dinner gets delayed… A professional private chef needs to have the resources by hand to solve any unexpected issue. Technical knowledge, right tools, organizational skills, experience and sense of humour!

Is there anything else you would like to highlight on this subject?

A private chef is no longer a prohibitive luxury, It’s an unexpensive luxury you can enjoy in the comfort of your house. There are times for dining out and enjoy that experience. And there are also times (and occasions) when you will enjoy better in the intimacy of your home, without worrying about parking or driving after drinking, knowing you are going to have the full attention of a first class chef and his team, just for you and your beloved ones.

If you enjoy food, if you enjoy sharing time with your family and friends, this is an experience you should try this autumn. We are sure you will love it and you will repeat very soon!

The new luxury in aesthetics: respecting the skin rather than intervening

Finally, we speak to Mercedes Núñez Padilla, the expert who redefined the aesthetics sector in Malaga.

Natural beauty, far from being a passing fad, has become a conscious trend. More and more people are seeking to respect their expression lines, look in the mirror and feel their skin radiant at all stages of life.

In this new paradigm, aesthetics joins wellness, and the skin is no longer a canvas to be corrected but becomes a living reflection of balance and health. The focus is no longer on changing features or hiding wrinkles, but on caring for the skin so that it ages harmoniously.

‘I'm not inviting you to look younger. I want you to see yourself again.’

In a sector dominated by instant results, Mercedes Núñez Padilla, researcher and owner of a beauty centre in El Limonar, proposes another way of understanding aesthetics: combining science, technique and conscious breathing to achieve visible, lasting and respectful beauty.

With more than 35 years of experience in the sector, she has developed her own method that combines advanced equipment with a comprehensive approach to well-being, demonstrating that true aesthetic transformation occurs when the skin, body and mind work in harmony.

‘Surgery can transform shape. We work on the quality of the tissue, the firmness, texture and vitality of the skin, something that no intervention can replicate.’

When the skin receives exactly what it needs, it responds with immediate and profound vitality. By eliminating excess stimuli and focusing on cellular nutrition, oxygenation and calm, the results are not only visible quickly, but also last over time. The skin regains its own language: firm, luminous and radiant.

‘Many people come to our centre to avoid further procedures.’ Mercedes explains that when a client who comes from traditional aesthetics discovers that they can achieve optimal results without injections and invasive chemicals, they do not hesitate to choose this method again and again. ‘The skin is not a surface to be corrected, it is to be NOURISHED.’

A pioneering approach to aesthetics, created in Malaga.

Constant observation of the body and skin led Mercedes to create her own method: a pioneering approach that combines advanced aesthetic technology, conscious breathing and a deep respect for the body and its hormonal balance.

‘Each treatment is first adapted to the stage of life each person is going through and then to their skin type.’

The method is based on three pillars: highly effective natural cosmetics, intelligent equipment and protocols that integrate breathing, mind and skin to achieve visible, lasting results in harmony with overall health.

The most popular treatments today are natural facelifts, radiance programmes and firming protocols, which revitalise the skin without altering its balance or losing expression lines.

How the method understands your skin

In the Esencia Method, each session is a sensory experience. ‘We take care of the aromas, textures and music so that the body enters a state of deep calm.’ Mercedes assures us that relaxed skin responds better to treatment, and a stress-free body regenerates more effectively.

‘At ESENCIA, each protocol begins with careful observation and listening.’ Technology enhances the result, but it is the hand, the breath and the sensitivity that make the difference. Functional breathing is a key pillar: it helps oxygenate the tissues, relax the facial muscles and improve the skin's response.

Unlike invasive methods, this conscious aesthetic method works from the inside out, respecting biological rhythms and skin type.

The cycle ends with a protocol of carefully selected creams and products, made with natural ingredients, which enhance everything worked on during the session. No unnecessary chemicals are added: just enough to bring your skin closer to its natural balance, that state in which it glows and feels strong and healthy.

“My goal has always been the same: to help people feel good about themselves when they look in the mirror and in their own skin.”

Natural beauty is revealed. True aesthetic innovation today is about restoring the skin's innate ability to regenerate itself.