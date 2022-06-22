Summer Sofa Trends Summer is nearly upon us and it’s the moment to add light and joy to our homes. If you are planning on buying a sofa, do you want to know what the most trend-setting colours are this season?

Wednesday, 22 June 2022, 17:25

With the help of the experts from Nessen Interiors, specialists in quality, designer and manufactured-in-Europe sofás and armchairs, here are some of the most fashionable, fabric colours for this summer.

Orchid Pink. An intense and revitalising tone which stands out in both the real and digital world; you can fill your social media with optimism. The vibrant feel comes from this saturated magenta which beckons us to escape from the mundane.

Butter Yellow. Not totally saturated, butter yellow comes into its own in the 2022 spring/ summer season. Its warmth and versatility makes it the ideal partner for pastel or more vibrant colours.

Mango. Is there anything more summery than a mango sorbet? A mango-coloured sofa will make you feel as if you were on holiday all year. It will also bring a fresh and lively touch to the decoration in your living room and bring out your joy and optimism.

If you don’t want to be such a trend-setter or have to change things according to the season, the best option is to choose fashionable designs which go with everything all year round. A great choice is japandi. The simplicity and the stylised lines make it stand out from the rest; this style focuses on nature and its colours and inspires harmonious spaces.

This fusion, between Japan and Scandinavia, highlight the best of both worlds. Light, natural fabrics and a dash of colour are the essence of this brand

If you are thinking of buying a sofa in Malaga or on the Costa del Sol and you want that special sofa, which will make you the talk of the town, we bring you the hottest, designer sofas this summer.

Martini Nessen Sofa

An elegant and stylish sofa that adds a touch of finesse to your living room. Its beautiful craftsmanship maintains a perfect balance between practicality and beauty. Its luxurious design and warm leather effortlessly suggest good taste. And that’s not all, you can also personalise your Italian sofa selecting different sizes and finishes.

Lotto Nessen Soaf

The Lotto sofa boasts a robust, top quality, solid wood structure. Its reclining headrests add to the pleasure and elegance. With its double motors, the sofa offers a unique, comfort experience, so all you have to do is relax and enjoy your new sofa. Its “sistema alivio corazón” (heart relief system) helps blood flow and is ideal for people with circulatory problems.

Marbella Nessen Sofa

The Marbella sofa is a new arrival to Nessen Interiors and is made using ecological materials. It includes a USB port and an electronic relax mechanism.

In Nessen Interior you can discover some of the most prestigious names: Bentley Home, Stressless, Nessen or Himolla, representing the best of European manufacturers.

Visit https://www.nesseninteriors.com/ , Nessen Interior’s YouTube channel or their shops in Malaga, Fuengirola, Marbella, Torre del Mar and Motril.