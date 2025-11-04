Southern Spain, a favourite for remote business and digital nomads

Hundreds of new coworking spaces have popped up around the region in recent years, all boasting state-of-the-art facilities.

Daryl Finch / Pilar Martínez Malaga Tuesday, 4 November 2025, 09:22 Share

Southern Spain's Andalucía region is experiencing a transformation in its tourism profile, attracting a growing number of remote workers who are choosing the Costa del Sol, not just for holidays, but as a base for their professional lives.

Recent figures from Malaga Airport reveal that between 11 and 12 per cent of passengers now travel for work-related reasons, with many making 10 to 20 trips annually.

Pedro Bendala, the airport's director, notes that these 'frequent passengers' represent a significant shift from traditional tourism patterns. "People are working four days away and the rest on the Costa del Sol, and vice versa," he explained.

The phenomenon extends beyond typical digital nomads. Executives and professionals are establishing homes in Andalusian coastal towns while maintaining positions with companies across Europe. The region's exceptional air connectivity makes this lifestyle viable, with Malaga Airport offering 210 European routes out of 259 total destinations during the current season.

The UK represents the strongest connection, with 44 of Malaga Airport's 207 total routes serving UK destinations. During summer, over 900 weekly flights connect the Costa del Sol with the UK, dropping to 456 in winter - though even the quieter season sees up to 80 daily operations. London alone accounts for approximately 820,000 available seats across 4,400 annual flights.

Business in flip-flops

Hanneke Kézer, a Dutch executive working for hospitality consultancy TGW and tourism startup Malaga2Taste, exemplifies this new wave of professionals. She travels to the Netherlands once every three weeks while conducting most of her work remotely from the Costa del Sol.

"Business in flip-flops! That's exactly why I work from here for my Dutch clients," she says, citing the region's culture, climate and the fact that it sits just two and a half hours from her home country.

The trend is particularly pronounced in the technology sector. Oliver, a consultant for an American strategic consultancy firm, relocated from Toulouse to Torremolinos five months ago. He expects to complete approximately 40 trips this year, taking advantage of Malaga's connections to France and other work destinations.

"The air connection is fantastic," he notes, highlighting budget carrier Volotea's four weekly flights to Toulouse at competitive prices.

Better value

Young Spanish professionals are also capitalising on this connectivity. Raúl Moreno, a cloud engineer for a Dutch firm based in Zwolle (requiring a five-hour journey via Amsterdam and train), and Juanjo Gámez, a telecommunications engineer working remotely for a Barcelona consultancy, both chose to remain in Malaga after university despite limited local opportunities in their fields. Both cite significantly higher salaries than equivalent local positions would offer.

The infrastructure supporting this lifestyle extends beyond air travel. Andalucía offers high-speed internet in urban centres and many rural areas, numerous 'coworking' spaces (shared office environments designed for remote workers), and a vibrant international community that facilitates networking and collaboration.

Airlines have noticed the impact. Elena Cabrera, Ryanair's director of marketing and sales for Spain and Portugal, confirms the shift is helping to reduce seasonal fluctuations: "It's no longer just holiday traffic, but passengers from Malaga travelling to destinations across our network, many of them foreigners living here because they work in technology companies."

With over 320 days of sunshine annually, familiar amenities for British visitors, and its position as Spain's fourth most connected airport, Andalucía has evolved from a traditional holiday destination into a genuine hub for location-independent professionals seeking quality of life alongside career opportunities.