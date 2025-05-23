Recreating the romantic ambience and historical events of 19th-century Ronda

Tony Bryant Ronda. Friday, 23 May 2025, 11:55 Compartir

The ambience of 19th-century Ronda will be recreated during the much-anticipated Romántica festival, which returns to the town with more than 40 cultural activities from Thursday 29 May until Sunday 1 June. This four-day festival will include the participation of many of the 'pueblos blancos' scattered throughout the Serranía de Ronda, including Arriate, Gaucín, Benaoján, Montejaque, Algatocín and Cortes de la Frontera, among others.

This colourful spectacle is a historical recreation of the royal May fair, a popular Andalusian festival whose roots go back to the beginning of the 16th century. The official programme once again includes traditional activities, from parades to the reenactment of historical battles, the Serranía de Ronda folklore festival, the Flamenco de los Cantes de Ronda festival, the classic horse and carriage parade, and, of course, the historic market, which was first held in 1509.

This spectacular initiative endeavours to revive the customs and traditions of the 19th century, a time when foreign romantic travellers hailed Ronda as one of the most illustrious symbols of Andalucía.

The festival also highlights the artists, bullfighters, muleteers, travellers, smugglers, bandits and a wide and diverse range of popular characters that made up the town's backcloth at that time.

The festival, marking its eleventh year, also presents exhibitions, competitions, music and folklore performances, along with workshops and meetings that focus on the historical, ethnographic, gastronomic and traditional values. As well, this festival includes a series of children's activities, such as fancy dress competitions, magic and puppet shows and street theatre.

19th-century costumes

There is also a strong focus on traditional dress and costumes, and visitors are encouraged to participate by wearing 19th-century attire.

The festivities get going on Thursday 29 June, with the inauguration of the market, which will offer handicrafts and locally produced cheeses, pork products, bread and pastries, olive oils and wines, among other items.

One of the most popular events is the horse and cart parade, which will leave Plaza de España at 11am on Saturday. This parade truly transports the town back 200 years, because, along with the immaculate horses and pristine carriages, the horsemen and women, plus the passengers of these nostalgic vehicles, are dressed in striking 19th-century costumes, like a scene from a Goya painting.

The Ronda flamenco festival, which focuses on the styles associated with the town, like the fandangos, rondeñas and bandolas, takes place on Friday 30 (11pm) and Saturday 31 May (10pm). This coveted flamenco gathering, held in the La Alameda del Tajo park, will present recitals by Galacho de Málaga, born in the El Palo neighbourhood and renowned for his bulerías, tangos and several styles of fandangos; Andrés González El Lepe, a Huelva singer well known on the Andalusian flamenco circuit; and Miguel de Tena, a singer from Badajoz who excels in the fandangos de Huelva.

Those with an interest in historical battles will enjoy the Festival de Recreaciones Históricas (historical reenactment festival), which takes place from Friday until Sunday in Ronda's Plaza de la Merced from 1.30pm.

Zoom

Historical reenactments

Historical reenactment associations from all over the province bring history to the streets with events that occurred in the early 19th century. These will include reenactments of strategic battles between the French and Spanish troops during the War of Independence; and the doomed coup of 1831, a plan hatched in Britain to overthrow King Ferdinand VII, which resulted in the execution of 60 of General José María Torrijos' soldiers on a beach in Malaga. Among the troop of liberal conspirators was Robert Boyd, a 26-six-year-old Irish-born Briton of noble descent who had become influenced by Torrijos' ideals.

The festival will end on Sunday with a repeat of the horse and cart parade from Plaza de España (11am), and the Serranía de Ronda folklore festival in La Alameda del Tajo from 1.30pm.

For a full schedule of activities, locations and times, see www.rondaromantica.net