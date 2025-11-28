Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Artemisia ludoviciana. WIKIMEDIA
Gardening

Recommended for your garden in the south of Spain: Artemisia ludoviciana

This perennial is versatile and can be used to ease stomach pains, for spiritual purification, and even as a deodorant

Denise Bush

Friday, 28 November 2025, 16:52

Also called western mugwort, prairie sage, and white sage, Artemisia ludoviciana is a perennial native to North America, ranging from Canada to Mexico. Growing 60-90cm tall, this aromatic plant is a hardy perennial that thrives in full sun and poor soils. Once established, it's moderately drought resistant, making it ideal for xeriscaping projects. In ideal conditions, it self-seeds readily and can spread vigorously through underground rhizomes, so may need to be kept in check.

The silvery leaves are the real showstopper -spear-shaped, 5-10cm long, and covered in a distinctive white fuzz that releases a strong aroma when bruised. To keep plants compact, trim them in summer and cut back to the base during winter dormancy.

Artemisia ludoviciana can be used as a specimen plant in flower beds or as edging for cottage-style and herb gardens. Propagate by seed or division in late summer.

Traditionally, this plant has been employed medicinally to ease stomach complaints like indigestion and colic. The Blackfoot tribe incorporated its steam vapours in sweat lodges for cleansing and purification ceremonies. It also served as a deodorant, a snuff for congestion relief and a headache remedy. The fibres were used for making paintbrushes and in weaving.

