Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Butia capitata. Wikimedia
Green fingers

Recommended for your garden in the south of Spain: Jelly palm

Butia capitata is an elegant tropical palm native to Brazil and Paraguay. They grow hard green fruits that can be fermented to make jams

Denise Bush

Malaga

Friday, 17 October 2025, 13:53

Native from southern Brazil to Paraguay, Butia capitata is an elegant tropical palm with long, arching, grey-green fronds and a thick, sturdy trunk. In summer it has tiny racemes of yellow flowers on stems up to a metre long which develop into hard green fruits. They ripen to a yellow-orange and it is then that they can be eaten. It is said they taste like a cross between a pineapple and an apricot, and are very sweet and juicy. They have a high content of Beta carotene and Vitamin A. The central seed contains an edible oil similar to coconut oil.

Common names include pindo, yatay and jelly palm, the latter because the naturally high pectin content of the fruits lends itself to making jams and jellies. The fruits are also fermented to make wine.

Butia capitata, synonym odorata, loves hot, dry weather and full sun but will grow in partial shade. It hates to be waterlogged so shouldn't be watered until the top 10 centimetres of soil has dried out. Fully grown, and in ideal conditions, it can reach eight metres in height and can tolerate some cold but not frost.

For the best fruit and foliage production it is advisable that a specialised granular palm fertiliser is spread under the palm's canopy and watered in well.

Propagation is by seed although the hard casing will need splitting in a vice or nutcracker before planting and keeping warm and moist. Germination can take 18 months.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Lidl to move into new commercial area of eastern Costa del Sol town
  2. 2 Costa del Sol town hall denies responsibility for well where local resident fell to his death
  3. 3 Bloggers and influencers to discover the delights of the eastern Costa del Sol
  4. 4 British actress among award winners at Marbella International Film Festival
  5. 5 Raising the Standard: How Professional Hosts Are Redefining Málaga's Short-Term Rentals
  6. 6 Bowling Arena Marbella: the new fashionable bowling hotspot
  7. 7 'The gastronomy and local products in Cordoba have a uniqueness that can't be copied'
  8. 8 Budding British singer uses her talent to support youngster with cerebral palsy
  9. 9 Puerto Banús, Port Hercules and Saint-Tropez: the Mediterranean marinas most committed to sustainable development
  10. 10 US group Democrats Abroad calls anti-Trump protest for Malaga on Saturday

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Recommended for your garden in the south of Spain: Jelly palm

Recommended for your garden in the south of Spain: Jelly palm