Recommended for your garden in southern Spain: marvellous mangave

Denise Bush Malaga Friday, 6 June 2025, 10:31

A cross between the genera Manfreda and Agave, the mangave is a wonderful combination of dramatic architectural form and unique colouring. Unlike Agave, the leaves are softer and the spines are not so prickly and there is the added advantage of a huge range of colours, sizes and growth patterns.

Mangaves grow faster than Agaves (especially when watered regularly) and are said to be polycarpic (Agaves are monocarpic, they die after flowering) although some internet accounts differ on whether that is true of all Mangave hybrids.

Although it isn't uncommon for the two members of the Agavoideae sub family to naturally hybridise, mangaves were first recognised in 2003 which is when the interest took off and deliberate efforts were made to develop new forms. They now come in a variety of colours, from silver to purple and red with wavy edged leaves and many variegated forms with stripes and speckles.

Mangaves need a free-draining soil although they will withstand more watering than other succulents. A location in full sun will maximise leaf colour and they should be regarded as a tender perennial; they will not survive really cold winters and frost.

They are best grown as a specimen or accent plant, in a container or a border. They do not need fertiliser but if using, care must be taken to not overfeed. A fertiliser designed for cacti and succulents is best.

Propagation is simple, as the mangave matures it will develop 'pups' around the base. Some hybrids develop embryo plants on the flowering stem like the Haworthiopsis genus (some Kalanchoes do this as well).

Once big enough, these baby plants can be removed from the flowering stem, or from around the base, and potted up in free-draining soil until large enough to plant out or move into a pot on their own.