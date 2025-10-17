Savills strengthens its value proposition for European investors through its global network and alliances

SUR in English Marbella Friday, 17 October 2025, 09:07 Share

Marbella joined Hong Kong and London on the exclusive list of cities that hosted the ‘Abu Dhabi Property Showcase’, an event organised by Savills Marbella and Savills Middle East together with Modon Properties. Modon, based in Abu Dhabi, specialises in major development and new-build projects across the United Arab Emirates. The showcase once again underlined Savills’ experience and influence in the international property market.

Verónica Castilla, Residential Sales Director Costa del Sol at Savills, and José Félix Pérez-Peña, Head of Andalucía at Savills, hosted the event. It reflected the close collaboration between Savills Spain and the company’s international offices. With a strong presence in leading global real estate markets, Savills builds valuable partnerships with major developers in emerging investment destinations such as Abu Dhabi.

Zoom Savills representatives speaking at the event held at The Pool Marbella.

With more than 700 offices and 42,000 professionals worldwide, Savills’ network helps clients find their ideal home through multilingual digital platforms covering key residential markets. The firm’s reputation is built on market-leading analysis, deep expertise and personalised service, always delivered with the highest level of discretion.

Strong turnout of industry professionals

The showcase attracted a highly specialised audience comprising potential investors, representatives from professional firms and companies interested in expanding their investments internationally. Attendees were introduced to Modon’s latest new-build projects currently under development in Abu Dhabi.

Zoom The presentation attracted potential investors, as well as representatives from professional firms and companies interested in expanding their international investments.

Among them were developments such as Nawayef East, designed in a spiral layout with generous green spaces between residential areas and featuring freehold villas with three to five bedrooms, and Al Naseem Community, an exclusive collection of luxury villas with four to six bedrooms, ideal for those seeking an island lifestyle in the heart of the emirate’s capital.

The ‘Abu Dhabi Property Showcase’, held on Wednesday 8 October at The Pool Marbella, also highlighted the advantages and incentives of investing in Abu Dhabi’s property market, including strong returns, favourable tax conditions and legal security.

During the presentation, Savills representatives shared valuable insights backed by the company’s in-depth research. Abu Dhabi has experienced steady growth in rental values, as demand continues to outpace current supply.

In Abu Dhabi, demand is shifting towards experiential living, with communities focused on culture, waterfront settings and family-oriented services. “Developers like Modon, with landmark projects on Reem and Hudayriyat islands, along with our extensive portfolio in Abu Dhabi, reflect the evolving preferences of buyers. These initiatives showcase the scale and quality of developments that are positioning Abu Dhabi not just as a regional capital but as a global destination,” said Savills regarding this emerging market.