Sabadell Seguros, the 1st bank insurance to include full anti-occupation cover

SUR in English Málaga Wednesday, 28 May 2025, 09:58 Compartir

BanSabadell Seguros Generales, Vida y Pensiones, with its Home Protection insurance, in addition to offering the cover and services most demanded by customers, such as protection against theft, fire, electrical damage or damp, 24/7 assistance in the event of claims, family and pet civil liability, or the household appliance repair service and home handyman service, has become the first bank insurance to incorporate complete cover for illegal occupation (squatters) of the home.

In recent years, the phenomenon of squatters has gained notoriety. This problem not only affects the safety and well-being of homeowners, but can also have serious legal and financial consequences. Squatters can entail significant financial costs for the homeowner. Legal expenses to evict the occupants, necessary repairs due to possible damage to the property and loss of rental income are just some of the financial consequences that can result from this unpleasant situation. An anti-occupancy cover in home insurance can help mitigate these costs by providing financial assistance for legal proceedings and necessary repairs.

In this context, anti-occupation cover such as that offered by Sabadell Seguros' Protección de Hogar (home protection) insurance is an essential tool to protect the interests of homeowners, offering immediate legal assistance with specialist legal advice and support to quickly manage and resolve any illegal occupation. The process of evicting squatters can be long and complicated, involving a series of legal procedures which can be difficult to manage without the help of professionals. A policy like this not only makes the process easier for the landlord, but also increases the chances of a successful and speedy eviction.

Sabadell Seguros' Home Protection insurance goes beyond legal protection and offers financial protection to cover the costs of repossessing the property and possible damages caused by squatters. Policy holders can be covered for damages to the home, in addition to the utility costs generated during the occupation. If it is the main residence and the policy holder needs accommodation, this insurance provides compensation to cover costs and if the property is rented, the loss of rental income.

In conclusion, having this level of home insurance cover in Spain protects not only your property and belongings, but also provides the peace of mind of knowing that your home is protected against any attempted occupation - and all this with a customer service telephone number in Spanish, Catalan, English, German and French!