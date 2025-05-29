Feel at home, wherever you are, with Allianz Household Insurance

SUR in English Málaga Thursday, 29 May 2025, 13:28 Compartir

Living abroad brings excitement, new opportunities and unforgettable experiences. But it also comes with its fair share of uncertainty. In a new country, one of the most important, and often overlooked, questions is how to protect your home and belongings.

For expats, a home is not just a physical space. It’s where you feel safe, grounded and free to be yourself. Whether you're renting a flat in Madrid, settling your family in Barcelona or managing a second property on the coast, that feeling of comfort and stability is invaluable.

Allianz understands this deeply. With its new "And Live" philosophy, the company encourages people to embrace life’s possibilities without fear, knowing they’re supported by a strong and reliable safety net.

Rather than focusing on worry or risk, Allianz Expats Household Insurance is designed with the realities of life abroad in mind. It offers flexible protection that adapts to your property and lifestyle needs, so you can focus less on what might go wrong and more on what comes next.

Tailored protection

Every expat’s journey is different, and the same goes for the homes they live in. Allianz Expats Household Insurance offers fourdistinct plans to suit different living situations and levels of coverage, helping you feel protected no matter how you live or where you are in Spain.

The Basic + theft is ideal for those seeking essential cover at an affordable price. It includes protection against damage, theft and third-party liability, providing peace of mind for renters or anyone just settling into their new life.

For families, remote workers or anyone needing broader protection, the Extra Plan offers a more complete solution. It includes help with common issues like electrical faults, legal assistance and emergency home repairs. If your home is also your workspace, this plan ensures both your professional and personal life are protected under one policy.

For those who own high-value homes or lease out their property, the All Risk offers the most comprehensive cover. It includes everything in the previous plans, plus protection for accidental damage, mobile phone screen repairs, tenant vandalism and even aesthetic repairs that help keep your home looking its best.

Solutions for real-life problems

These plans are designed with real life in mind. Imagine you’re a digital nomad renting a flat in Malaga. A sudden power surge damages your laptop and leaves you without the tools you need to work. Allianz steps in with fast, practical support.

Or, if you’re a property owner on the Costa del Sol leasing out a second home and a tenant causes unexpected damage, the All Risk plan takes care of the repair costs, easing both stress and expense.

Allianz also offers services that go beyond the basics. In addition to flexible cover, customers have access to 24/7 emergency assistance and legal advice, a medical helpline for health concerns and English-speaking support to make the process easy to navigate.

You can also choose from a range of optional add-ons, such as cover for solar panels or mobile devices, so your policy fits your lifestyle rather than the other way around.

While other insurers may offer standard packages that don’t reflect your needs, Allianz gives you the freedom to personalise your policy. That way, you’re only paying for what matters to you and are always covered where it counts.

Live fully, covered completely

At the heart of Allianz’s "And Live" message is a simple belief: when you feel secure, you are free to focus on what truly matters. Whether you are starting a new chapter, raising a family abroad or building a flexible lifestyle around remote work, knowing your home is protected allows you to live more fully and with confidence.

With a strong local presence and a deep understanding of what expats face, Allianz is not just an insurance provider: it’s a trusted partner with years of experience supporting people through life’s difficult moments, making complex matters clear, offering straightforward support when you need it most. There is no unnecessary jargon and no confusion, just clear, reliable help every step of the way.

If you are living in Spain or planning to move, Allianz Expats Household Insurance gives you one less thing to worry about. Whether you own, rent or lease out your property, there is a plan that fits your needs and helps you protect what makes your house feel like home.

Visit Allianz today to explore the plan that best suits your life. Take the next step in your journey, knowing you are backed by people who understand what it means to truly feel at home.