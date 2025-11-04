Excellence and expertise: three Málaga-based companies setting trends in materials and maintenance

SUR in English Málaga Tuesday, 4 November 2025, 09:09 Share

In Málaga’s thriving renovation and construction sector, three companies stand out for their commitment to quality, precision and customer satisfaction. Encimeras Málaga, specialists in custom countertops and interior surfaces; Natural Stone, experts in the selection and treatment of natural materials; and Lanten, a professional cleaning company dedicated to post-construction and maintenance services, form a perfect synergy that covers every stage of a project — from design and installation to the final polish. Together, they represent a model of collaboration, craftsmanship and innovation that is redefining standards in the Andalusian market.

Encimeras Málaga: Design, Quality and Style for Your Home

In the heart of Málaga, this company has established itself as a leader in the design and manufacture of kitchen and bathroom countertops. Combining high-quality materials, innovation and a handcrafted finish, they offer customised solutions that adapt to every space and lifestyle. In this interview, we discover how their experience, creativity and commitment to the customer make each worktop much more than just a functional element: a key piece in home design.

How long have you been in the business and where did you start? In other words, tell us a little about your values and beginnings (history) so that readers can get to know you better.

I got into the worktop and stone countertop business back in 2007, kicking off as regional manager for Compac down in the South of England. A few years later, in 2012, I started my own first company, and then in 2020, I launched The Worktop Library over in the UK—that's where I really sharpened my skills with sustainable materials. All that led me to set up Encimeras Málaga, brining high-end stones from around the world straight to our beloved Costa del Sol. We're all about turning everyday spots into something special, combining that classic Spanish stone craftsmanship with fresh ideas from global trends (from Italy, to germany to remote places in South America and Asia). Our main principles? Straight-up transparency, no sneaky hidden fees in our quotes; a big focus on sustainability with eco-certified stones; and always designing with the customer in mind. We make worktops that suit real lives, like cosy setups in placeas like Torrox and Fuengirola kitchens or upscale ones in Benahavís and Marbella villas. Our growth involves global sourcing and local precision installations across Málaga province, including Coín, Benalmádena, Mijas, Manilva, Estepona and more.

What are the main services you offer? Which ones are most in demand at present?

We offer full countertop services: consultation, templating, fabrication, installation, and aftercare. We handle quartz kitchen worktops and marble bathroom countertops, using granite, quartzite, porcelain, and terrazzo. Processes ensure perfect fits with measurements, custom cuts, and minimal disruptions. Porcelain installations and quartz countertops are most demanded by expats in Marbella and Nerja, suiting coastal climates with eco-options. Free quotes, the largest collection of materials in Spain, and project management make us a one-stop shop.

What sets you apart from other worktop companies in Málaga and the Costa del Sol?

We blend international expertise with local access, tied to suppliers in Italy, Brazil, India and the UK for discounts on sustainable materials. Our technicians craft countertops tailored to Costa del Sol challenges like salty air. Awards, Spain-UK network, and perks like free meals for delayed installs differentiate us. We enhance lifestyles with transparent, personalised worktops for Alhaurín el Grande apartments or Estepona estates.

What is the process of manufacturing and installing a worktop like?

We simplify sourcing thousands of surfaces online, eliminating travel. In 2025, digital processes save time to our customer’s province-wide. They provide us the name or even an image they like and we´ll recognize and source their stone. Once we know measurements and the property´s postal code; we quote full services including transport and installation.

They can browse a huge collection at https://www.encimerasmalaga.es/tienda/ with filters for type, colour, price. Then, view slabs in person or get samples during measurement.

We source slabs from brands Levantina, Ascale, Laminam (porcelain for modern looks) and materials like granite and quartzite for durable natural stone. The worktop cuts, shapes edges, and prepares sinks. Our tipical turnaround between the templating and installation is five business days, fixing, sealing, and polishing with zero mess. Our post-install process includes maintenance tips for durability.

How do you integrate design with functionality in modern worktops? Is there a material or finish that you consider to be a "star" this year?

We base integration on client habits for practical worktops. Large slabs up to 320cm avoid joints, boosting aesthetics and usability. Balance visuals with performance, like heat-resistant quartz or scratch-proof porcelain. This year's star: porcelain and quartzite like Taj Mahal in beige, gold cream, and green coloured stones—with durability and 4D porcelain veining.

Is there anything else you would like to highlight on this subject?

We support English-speaking expats on the Costa del Sol with bilingual service and UK standards. We built a network that includes builders and plumbers that we reccomend for projects when our customers a let down by others. Another tis is that brands like Ascale or Techlam porcelain offer luxury and quality at 20-50% less than other brands this year. You can visit our website, Instagram or blog for guides. Encimeras Málaga creates sustainable countertops for Marbella villas or Fuengirola flats. Contact to start.

Natural stone as the main element: quality, design, and sustainability in today's flooring

Companies specializing in this sector, such as Artisans Natural Stone, combine tradition and technology to offer high-quality products, customized solutions, and a commitment to the environment, demonstrating that choosing a flooring can be both an aesthetic and a responsible decision.

How long have you been in the sector and what are your origins?

I have been in the natural stone business for 25 years. I started working for a company that restored old stone and clay floors in houses, churches, and farmhouses. After several years of experience, I decided to open my own business in Marbella. Over this time, I have visited many factories and now collected a number of suppliers from Spain and other countries in order to offer a complete selections of natural stones and tiles for my customers.

What are the main services you offer? Which are the most in demand at present?

Many clients often get confused with all the different materials that are offered and not everyone can afford an interior designer or architect. Today Artisan Natural stone can offer not only the materials for hours with each client, showing different combinations of materials and colors. I believe this is an important part of my success and the reason why many of my clients visit my shop based on recommendations.

What motivated you to specialize in flooring and natural stone products?

I have always been interested in interior design and I think my motivation started when I got the opportunity to work for a company that supplied natural antique stones. Also my curiosity from visiting foreign countries like Italy, France and Marocco increased my intererst for natural stones.

What are the main advantages of using natural stone over other materials? How do you ensure the durability and resistance of your flooring in different environments?

Today most of my clients are looking for materials with authenticity, a difference in tone, handmade with an antique look and a patina finish.

The advantage of installing a natural stone floor is not only the warm and natural look, but the feeling it conveys when you walk on it with bare feet.

Natural stone has this fantastic ability, that the look improves over time if it is treated and used correctly.

What trends do you see in interior and exterior design that impact your market?

All of my customers are tired of modern homes, and the trend is returning for more welcoming environments, with natural materials, textures, colors, imperfections, and handmade craftsmanship—this is our specialty.

Lanten: The Digital Front Desk Redefining Hospitality in Spain

In an industry often focused on checklists and quick turnarounds, Lanten stands out for its blend of structure, care, and innovation. Founded by Doha Lanjri Lahcinoui, the company bridges the gap between homeowners, guests, and services by merging technology with human touch.

Zoom Doha Lanjri Lahcinoui.

What began as a simple idea to connect landlords and tenants with reliable cleaning services has evolved into a hospitality ecosystem that redefines how people live and stay across the Costa del Sol.

Lanten was originally founded in Miami in 2014, during Doha’s early career in real estate. “It was fast-paced and exciting,” she recalls, “but I realised what I loved most was solving problems.” One issue kept coming up: people couldn’t find reliable help for cleaning, laundry, or maintenance. “Most didn’t even have time to look for it,” she adds. That gap inspired the creation of Lanten, a name that fuses “Landlord” and “Tenant.”

After a brief pause, the business relaunched in Amsterdam in 2020 with a digital subscription model for tenants — a forward-thinking idea that turned cleaning into an online, on-demand service. When Doha returned to Spain in 2023, she noticed a gap between property management and guest care. “Everyone was chasing properties or building cleaning companies, but few were focused on hospitality — the human side of it.”

In February 2024, she officially launched Lanten Spain, introducing an innovative service model where efficiency meets empathy. “With my background in customer service, I realised that when you combine home care with human understanding, you don’t just clean — you create hospitality.”

Lanten now operates as a digital front desk for modern living, offering services that include property care, professional cleaning, laundry, and concierge. The cleaning department offers structured solutions such as Fresh Arrival Prep for turnovers, Clean Start for deep cleans, and Quick Refresh for shorter stays. Homeowners can also subscribe to The Residence Plan, a monthly housekeeping service designed to maintain homes with the same reliability as a hotel.

Each name is intentionally chosen, reflecting Lanten’s belief that cleaning isn’t maintenance — it’s part of the experience. “We want people to feel the emotion behind what we do,” Doha explains. “Fresh Arrival Prep means more than a clean home; it’s about creating the feeling of arrival.”

Sustainability plays a practical role in Lanten’s work. The company avoids single-use items such as paper towels and relies instead on reusable microfiber cloths, colour-coded for hygiene and sanitised after each use. Cleaning products are purchased in bulk and refilled into reusable bottles to reduce plastic waste. “We may not be eco-certified, but we clean smarter, not just greener,” she says.

In just two years in Spain, Lanten has grown steadily — not without challenges. “We’ve made mistakes, and we’ve learned from all of them,” Doha says. “What makes us different is that we take the time to understand our clients. Cleaning means different things to different people, and every home has its own rhythm.”

This adaptability is especially valued among foreign homeowners relocating to Spain. “Instead of saying, ‘this is how we do it here,’ we invite them to show us their way. We want clients to feel welcomed into our company, not just serviced by it.”

For Doha, trust is at the heart of everything. “Over the years, both in Amsterdam and Spain, I’ve learned that trust can’t be bought; it must be earned. I can’t make everyone happy, and Lanten isn’t for everyone — but for the people who believe in us, their trust means everything. I cherish that.”

Feedback, she adds, is essential to progress. “We recently received our first one-star review on Google, and yes, it hurt. But the client was speaking from emotion, and my role as a leader is to listen, not react. Home services can’t grow without feedback. It’s how we refine our craft and stay human.”

Lanten’s ecosystem is expanding through two new initiatives — The Guest Collection and The Boutique Lobby — designed to make modern hospitality more practical and seamless. While details remain under wraps, both projects are built to enhance comfort for guests and simplify operations for homeowners and agencies.

From Miami to Amsterdam to Marbella, the Lanten journey reflects a consistent philosophy: progress through care and structure. “It’s never been about perfection,” Doha says. “It’s about consistency, attention, and understanding. Hospitality isn’t just an industry — it’s an experience.”