Designing Identity: New Perspectives in Architecture

SUR in English Málaga Thursday, 2 October 2025, 12:37

Architecture is more than the construction of buildings; it is the art of shaping spaces that define how we live, work, and connect with our surroundings. From monumental landmarks to everyday homes, architecture reflects cultural values, technological progress, and social aspirations. Today, it stands at the crossroads of sustainability, innovation, and tradition, seeking to balance aesthetic vision with the urgent challenges of modern life. Today we have the pleasure of interviewing three professionals from this sector who will tell us in detail about aspects related to their profession.

Buzón + Cuevas Architects: trust and design for international clients on the Costa del Sol

Buying a property in Spain as a foreigner, especially on the Costa del Sol, can be complicated due to paperwork, licenses and regulations. For English-speaking international buyers, a trusted architect provides security and guarantees a legal investment that meets their expectations.

Zoom

In this context, we interviewed Buzón + Cuevas Arquitectos, founded by Pablo Cuevas and Eduardo Buzón, who, after gaining experience in Madrid, returned to Marbella in 2018 to open a studio specializing in high-end residential projects. Their approach combines Mediterranean tradition and contemporary architecture, offering international clients a comprehensive service from design to licence management and construction.

How long have you been in the sector and where did you start? In other words, tell us a little about your values and beginnings (history) so that readers can get to know you better.

Buzón + Cuevas Arquitectos was founded by Pablo Cuevas and Eduardo Buzón, architects from Marbella who trained in Madrid, where we also began our professional careers. After more than five years working in well-known studios in the capital, in 2018 we decided to return to our homeland, Marbella, to found our own studio.

Since then, we have specialized in mainly single-family housing projects, always focusing on a personalized service and comprehensive support for our clients, from the conception of the idea to the completion of the project.

What are the main services you offer? Which are the most in demand at the moment?

We offer a comprehensive architectural service: from initial design to construction management. Most of our work focuses on high-end single-family homes on the Costa del Sol, although we also have experience in a wide variety of projects, such as hotels, residential complexes, offices and commercial spaces.

What specific services do you offer to English-speaking foreigners?

Most of our clients are international, especially English-speaking. Therefore, one of our great added values is the complete management of administrative procedures such as building permits and all the necessary advice so that the client feels comfortable, informed and accompanied throughout the design and construction process.

What is the housing situation for those who come from other countries to purchase a second home in our country?

Many foreign buyers looking for a second home on the Costa del Sol find properties that are not in compliance with planning regulations, plots with urban planning restrictions or complex conditions. These aspects can affect the design, timing and costs of construction. That is why we always recommend hiring an architect before making the purchase, thus guaranteeing a safe investment and a viable project.

What sets you apart from other professionals in the sector?

We are known for our friendly, personalized and transparent service. We not only design, but also accompany the client through every stage, adapting to their needs and requirements so that they can enjoy a safe and satisfactory process. Our goal is to make each project a unique and hassle-free experience.

Is there anything else you would like to highlight in relation to the current situation in architecture?

The Costa del Sol is experiencing a very dynamic moment in terms of architecture. We are noticing a growing demand for projects that combine the essence of Mediterranean architecture with clean lines, technological innovation, the comforts of contemporary architecture and the most advanced construction systems. This balance between tradition and avant-garde is shaping a new way of designing and living in the region.

Architecture on the Costa del Sol: Trust and Clarity for International Buyers

The Costa del Sol has become one of the top destinations for foreign buyers seeking more than just a house: a lifestyle. In this context, architect José María Garrido, founder of AGF Proyectos, offers a clear, personal, and client-focused approach to those wishing to build their ideal home.

Zoom

How did your career start, and what brought you to the Costa del Sol?

I’ve been an architect for over 25 years. I studied in Seville, started working there at a large firm, and later moved to the Costa del Sol for family reasons and because I saw a great professional opportunity here. I initially worked as an employee and soon started my own practice, specializing in villas. I enjoy this specialty because of the close, personal commitment it creates with each client.

What type of services do you offer, and which are currently most in demand?

We provide a fully integrated architectural service, specializing in bespoke villas. Our approach is based on guiding the client from day one, understanding their needs, offering strategic advice, and leading the entire process with a clear vision. We also advise international buyers, real estate agents, and legal professionals. What clients value most is not having to coordinate several professionals — instead, they rely on a team that handles everything with deep local knowledge.

What makes your approach different from other professionals in the sector?

Designing a villa doesn’t begin with a floor plan — it starts with a conversation. The first thing I do is listen: how do they want to live? What are they really looking for in this home? I don’t sell a signature style but a personalized process. Each project is unique because each client is. I also translate the technical, legal, and administrative parts so they’re not a burden. Clients feel supported, informed, and confident — and that’s essential, especially for international buyers.

Zoom

What role do technology and sustainability play in your projects?

Both are naturally embedded in the design from the beginning. We use passive strategies — orientation, cross ventilation, insulation — along with efficient active systems like solar energy, aerothermal heating, and discreet smart home technology. It’s not about trends but about creating homes that feel better, cost less to run, and age gracefully. Real sustainability blends common sense, comfort, and timeless design.

What kind of international clients are building in the Costa del Sol, and what do they really need?

Most are active or retired professionals or entrepreneurs, mainly Europeans between 50 and 70 years old. For them, the home they’re building is an investment, a reward, or a family legacy. They’re not just looking for a house — they’re looking for identity, belonging, and a quality life experience. What they need most isn’t just a spectacular design but clarity, guidance, and trust — knowing someone is taking care of every detail.

Lately, I’m also seeing a shift: younger professionals moving here to work remotely, more clients from Eastern Europe, and even a few from North America — both the U.S. and Canada.

What are the most common mistakes foreign buyers make?

The first is starting from the wrong end — choosing a builder without a project, or buying land without technical advice. Another common mistake is underestimating the time and true costs involved. Each town in Spain has its own planning regulations, and there are multiple administrative phases to navigate. The earlier you involve the architect, the fewer surprises down the line.

Can you summarize the full process from design to completion? And how important is the total budget?

The process includes several key stages: feasibility study, preliminary design, basic project and building permit, execution project, construction, and post-construction tasks. Altogether, it typically takes between 18 and 24 months. Budgeting is crucial from the start — not just for construction, but also permits, technical studies, professional fees, and fittings. Being realistic from day one avoids frustration. At my studio, we calculate everything based on a clear, proven method.

What would you highlight for someone considering building in the area?

Building a villa on the Costa del Sol can be one of the best decisions of your life — if done right. It’s not just a real estate investment; it’s a lifestyle choice. Here, you can enjoy year-round sun, fresh air, a relaxed rhythm, and an international atmosphere. The architecture opens to the outdoors, much like in California. Some seek luxury and a vibrant social life; others, a quiet retreat with identity and charm.

My advice: don’t rush in or start with rigid ideas. Let yourself be guided. Choose your team carefully. Because you’re not just building a house — you’re creating a space where meaningful moments will unfold.

Architecture in constant development and innovation: the vision of Monochrome

The incorporation of digital tools, artificial intelligence and environmentally friendly materials is not only transforming the way we design, but also the experience of those who live in these spaces. In this context, Monochrome is a studio that has managed to evolve with the changes in the sector without losing sight of its essence: architecture focused on people and the creation of more liveable and sustainable environments.

How long have you been in the sector and what are your origins?

Monochrome is a studio that was founded after the 2008 crisis, when the job market was uncertain for young architects, and we decided to strike out on our own. Since then, we have evolved both in our approach to architecture and in the tools we use.

On the one hand, we have not abandoned our values, taking design, on any scale, as the starting point for our projects and focusing on each user: we must not forget that people are at the heart of the development of every idea. On the other hand, we live in a time of constant and rapid change, which forces us to keep up to date with existing tools, from laser scanner cameras, BIM modelling programmes, rendering and project visualisations, to the recent incorporation of Artificial Intelligence as a new element with potential in our sector as well.

What are the main services you offer? Which are the most in demand at present?

Our studio is made up of architects and interior designers, but we also have technicians and engineers who allow us to have a global vision of the project. Our strength lies in offering our clients comprehensive management, from taking measurements of the premises, home or plot to total control of the execution of the work. In fact, our involvement in projects means that, by having complete control of the design and execution process, we can ensure that the designs and ideas are carried out correctly. Currently, offering this comprehensive project management is what allows us to take on more clients, as the architectural project process is very broad and we try to solve all the problems that arise: dealing with the authorities, cost and budget control, meeting deadlines... This gives our clients peace of mind and confidence, as they feel they can count on our experience.

Zoom

Your style is very natural. Where do you get your inspiration? What really sets you apart from other professionals in the sector?

We believe that working with references is essential in any artistic discipline, and architecture is no exception. We find these references not only in other architectural projects that we admire, but also in less direct elements: the world of cinema and set design, painting, and of course nature. We try to keep up to date with all kinds of building materials, where sustainability is becoming increasingly important, incorporating into our projects that touch of warmth and well-being provided by wood, clay, textiles... Elements that have always accompanied human beings since their first homes, and which in the 21st century continue to convey warmth, harmony and well-being. By always seeking out these materials and incorporating them into the design, we achieve spaces that not only work aesthetically, but also enhance the sustainability of the projects, reducing consumption and environmental impact and improving user comfort.

You also carry out renovations for foreigners who have a second home in our country. What specific services do you offer them? Do you give them recommendations or do they already know what they want when they are looking for a renovation and interior decoration?

The development of projects for foreigners in the province continues to grow, and our strength lies precisely in guaranteeing total management of their project, minimising concerns, reducing cost overruns and guaranteeing deadlines.

The ‘turn-key’ service is increasingly in demand, where our comprehensive management of the project and the work avoids concerns. In many cases, clients who come to us do so with complete confidence in our design and methodology, and we love to have clients who decide to participate more actively with proposals or ideas.

Is there anything else you would like to highlight on this subject?

Our architecture and designs are constantly evolving. As architects, we love being part of society's development and participating in the evolution of ways of living and working. Our latest experiences, not only in new-build homes and renovations, but also in more ambitious projects such as offices (co-working) and residential (co-living and co-housing), allow us to experiment with design, materiality and spatial richness, always striving to provide the best possible experience for the user.