360° by Cordia: First stone laid on the Costa del Sol for Cordia’s next luxury development in Spain

The laying of the first stone for Cordia’s new residential development, 360° by Cordia, took place early in October in the Cerrado del Águila natural enclave in Mijas. This new project adds to the company’s first venture in Spain, Jade Tower in Fuengirola, where almost all units have already been sold and which has received several international awards for its quality, originality and commitment to sustainability.

The launch event for 360° by Cordia was attended by Mario Bravo, Mijas town hall’s councillor for Economy, Finance and Foreign Residents; Hungary’s consul in Malaga, Réka Vidáts; Romania’s honorary consul, José Luis Ramos; as well as Tibor Földi, Chairman of the Board of Cordia Group, and Mauricio Gómez Mesa, Managing Director of Cordia in Spain.

“This project isn’t just a residential complex, it’s a unique lifestyle, with stunning views that stretch all the way to Africa and exceptional services. With a major town nearby and nature right on the doorstep, everything’s designed to offer comfort and peace of mind. Based on our previous experience, we expect buyers to spend several months a year here at the very least,” explained Földi.

Sustainability

The new 360° by Cordia project will comprise more than 500 homes set in the natural surroundings of Cerrado del Águila, in the municipality of Mijas, nestled among the mountains and just five minutes from the sea. Its modern and functional design, by the renowned HCP Arquitectos, ensures thoughtful integration into the landscape and environmentally responsible construction at every stage. The residential complex will be developed in line with BREEAM sustainability standards and will hold an A-class energy rating.

First phase

The first phase of 360° by Cordia will include 71 one, two and three-bedroom homes along with four-bedroom penthouses, featuring large terraces, floor-to-ceiling windows to maximise natural light and private gardens on the ground floors. The homes range in size from 77 to 380 square metres.

The complex, made up in its first phase of six low-rise buildings, offers sea and golf course views and enjoys a prime location just a short walk from the future Gran Parque de Mijas and the racecourse. It’s also only seven minutes from Fuengirola and 20 minutes from the centres of Marbella and Malaga or from the airport, ensuring easy access to city life.

The development is set in the Cerrado del Águila area, surrounded by walking and cycling trails, and offers direct access to a nine-hole golf course, tennis and padel courts, and a clubhouse with dining facilities.

Quality of life

The communal areas will feature a wide range of leisure and relaxation spaces for all ages, including outdoor pools for adults and children, a play area, a spa with infrared sauna, jacuzzi and hammam, a fully equipped gym, a yoga room, a gastrobar with TV and children’s corner, a games room with billiards, chess and poker, as well as a coworking area. The residential complex will also offer 24-hour security, electric vehicle charging points and the latest smart home technology.

Through dedicated apps, residents will be able to control lighting, climate, blinds, door access and video entry systems from their mobile devices, among other functions.

“360° by Cordia offers a lifestyle that blends comfort, sustainability and a close connection with nature, creating a setting designed for both relaxation and everyday life. It’s an ideal place for families who want to grow in a safe space surrounded by greenery with nearby access to schools, health centres and essential services, but it’s also an excellent option for those seeking a second home by the sea, well connected and close to the airport. Every detail has been designed to promote wellbeing, strengthen community spirit and provide a solid investment with a long-term vision,” said Mauricio Mesa Gómez, Managing Director of Cordia in Spain.

Further information about the new development is available at www.360bycordia.com.

About Cordia Group

Cordia, part of the Futureal Group, is one of Europe’s largest residential real estate development and investment companies, with a strong and well-established presence in the mid and upper-mid market segments in Hungary, Poland, Romania and the United Kingdom. The company is now undertaking its second project in Spain.

With a 20-year track record, Cordia Group has received numerous international awards, including the ULI Global Awards for Excellence, Best Mixed Use Project in Europe from the International Property Awards, Bloomberg TV and The New York Times, and Best Purpose Built Project Worldwide from the International Real Estate Federation (FIABCI).