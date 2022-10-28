Presentation for retiring Royal British Legion flag bearer Standard bearer Dave Allen was presented with two engraved glasses to mark his retirement

A presentation was made to David Allen during the Royal British Legion (RBL) Nerja's annual Trafalgar Day lunch last Friday to mark his retirement as the branch's Standard Bearer after 10 years of service.

David, 86, received two glasses engraved with the RBL insignia and a bottle of port, in keeping with a Royal Navy tradition. Dorothy Allen, the RBL's Poppy Appeal organiser, explained that during the Trafalgar Day lunch, "a bottle of port is passed around each table and a toast is made while everyone is sitting down".

David served in the Royal Navy for 10 years, having started his career as a cadet when he was just 15 at the HMS Ganges training establishment.

As Standard Bearer, David was responsible for looking after the flag and carrying it at important events including Remembrance Sunday, St George's Day, Trafalgar Day and on request at members' funerals.

The RBL Nerja's annual Poppy Ball is taking place on Friday 11 November at the Hotel Al-Andalus in Nerja and a Remembrance service will be held on Sunday 13 November at the same place. For further information contact Dorothy Allen on 643 212 944.