Thomas Osborne: A pioneering British 'Sherry Baron'

The province of Cadiz has had a long association with fortified wines and sherries, a distinction that was bolstered by the British in the late 18th century, with the arrival of what became known as the 'Sherry Barons'. Several British families set up bodegas in Jerez de la Frontera, the sherry capital of the world, during this period, including that of Thomas Osborne Mann, who opened the Osborne bodega in 1772.

Osborne is considered one of the oldest active export wine companies in the world, although this family's connection to the business goes back to the 17th century, when Robert Osborne opened a wine import business in Devon.

Thomas Osborne arrived in Cadiz from England as a young man to set up a wine export agency, attracted like so many foreigners at the time by the quality of its wines. He began mixing in circles of the wine aristocracy of Jerez, and with other important figures, such as the British consul in Cadiz, Sir James Duff.

Zoom The iconic Osborne bull.

Fortified wine was highly appreciated in the UK at this time and it was the consul who suggested Osborne should start exporting wine from his bodegas, which were located in Jerez de la Frontera and El Puerto de Santa María. These wines also became popular in America and were praised by Washington Irving, who had sampled them while visiting Andalucía in the 1830s.

Thomas Osborne certainly left a lasting influence on the Spanish wine industry. Osborne has maintained the entrepreneurial spirit that combines tradition with the ability to adapt to changing times. The company grew thanks to the quality of its products and its ability to build strong business relationships in international markets, especially the United Kingdom.

The famous Osborne bull, created for an advertising campaign in the 1950s, became a cultural icon in Spain and further elevated the brand's reputation throughout the world.