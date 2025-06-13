The musician seeking 'alternative opportunities' on the Costa del Sol

Santiago Segura arrived in Malaga last year and has already left his mark on the local music scene.

Tony Bryant Malaga Friday, 13 June 2025, 10:49

The Costa del Sol has always been a popular destination for foreign musicians looking to further their careers, and many of them have, over the years, become well-established on the thriving local music scene. However, not many of them have made such an instant impact within the province's music sector as Santiago Segura, a 44-year-old musician and composer who arrived in Malaga from Ecuador in March 2024.

Known as Santy, he is currently part of the celebrated local band Los Mágicos Cabrones del Ruido, a group with whom he says he has managed to "make a strong impact and give my best on every stage". He is also the lead guitarist with The Pink Floyd Experience, a position he says is "almost magical".

Santy was born in 1981 in Quito, the capital of Ecuador, a city he describes as "majestic and complex" that is "nestled in the middle of the world". It was at the age of 14 when his first musical dreams were born, a period he describes as "the starting point of everything I am as an artist today".

"From my very first contact with the guitar I knew it was not just an instrument; it was an extension of me. From the first chord, I felt that I was beginning a story that would accompany me for the rest of my life," the multitalented artist tells SUR in English.

However, Santy, whose early inspiration came from bands like Guns N' Roses, Santana, and Pink Floyd, and later, the greats of classical guitar, does not descend from a family of musicians, but from a line of legal professionals.

"My father is a lawyer and entrepreneur, and although I don't come from a musical tradition, I did inherit from them a sense of discipline, vision and perseverance that I later applied rigorously to my musical training. I am the first musician in my family, and I proudly carry that banner," he declares.

From a young age, the talented guitarist, who says stage nerves are "just part of the ritual", had a very clear inclination towards quality music.

He listened to classic rock, blues and jazz, and at the same time he was fascinated by the great masters: Mozart, Beethoven, Chopin and Albéniz.

"From a young age, I had a very clear inclination towards quality music. I was always drawn to music that moves you, that tells a story, that leaves a mark," Santy explains.

He has since toured internationally, sharing the stage with legendary acts such as Ozzy Osbourne, Mr. Big, The Doors, and Deep Purple during their tour in Ecuador.

"Moments like those are priceless, not only for what they represent professionally, but for what they mean to the child who once dreamed of being there," he says, passionately.

There are many strings to this musician's bow: as well as enjoying a successful solo and collaborative career, he has also performed as a soloist with the National Symphony Orchestra of Ecuador, worked as a university lecturer, and served in public office as an adviser to the minister of culture and as a national arts development analyst.

Alternative opportunities

He chose to live in Malaga, a city he describes as "a crossroads where tradition and contemporary life coexist", because he felt it was time to "open myself up to new experiences", and to meet musicians from different backgrounds, seek alternative opportunities, and "keep chasing my dreams". "Malaga seemed like the ideal place for that. Malaga has an artistic energy that captivated me. It's a lively city, with a dynamic cultural scene, open to fusions, where one can grow both as a musician and as a human being," he says.

At the moment, Santy is in rehearsals for upcoming gigs with The Pink Floyd Experience, a band he joined recently.

"I saw a poster for the band in Fuengirola and I hoped I'd get to play with them someday. Months later, I saw they were looking for a guitarist. I applied, auditioned, and here I am. This has been a deeply meaningful experience. Pink Floyd has been one of my biggest influences, and being able to pay tribute to their legacy is an honour I take with great respect and passion," he concludes.