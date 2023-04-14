Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Steve Marshall and his partner. SUR
Secretary of Age Concern Fuengirola steps down after ten years of service

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Friday, 14 April 2023, 11:29

The secretary of the Fuengirola branch of Age Concern, Steve Marshall, has announced his retirement after almost ten years of service.

One of the co-founders of the branch, which also covers Mijas and Benalmádena, the 73-year-old told SUR in English that he had decided to step down due to health issues, and because he has recently married his long-time partner, also an Age Concern member.

"It is with sadness that I announce my decision to retire today from the charity that I helped found ten years ago. I have enjoyed it immensely but all good things come to an end. My first reason is that I have battled health issues for half my life; and now, with my beautiful bride, Sally, my priorities have changed," he said.

Along with his duties as the organisation's secretary, Steve was instrumental in the setting-up of the charity's second-hand shop; he was also active in the organising of the three 'drop-in centres', and the hair-raising challenges to raise funds for the organisation.

Steve said the charity, which was officially incepted in 2014, had been like "an extended family" for him.

"I am proud of our successes and the difference we have brought about to the lives of many individuals. It's all been worth it. My personal thanks to all of you who have supported me over the years."

Steve, who has lived on the coast for 25 years, is now hoping to enjoy his retirement with his new bride, although, as he points out, "I will probably get itchy feet in the near future."

