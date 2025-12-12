Ramón Power y Giralt: Defender of the Constitution

Tony Bryant Friday, 12 December 2025, 19:07 Share

The name of Ramón Power y Giralt is deeply rooted in Spanish history as he was the first Puerto Rican-born politician to serve in the Cortes of Cadiz assembly. His legacy is intertwined with the drafting of Spain's landmark 1812 Constitution and the broader struggle for liberal reforms and equality across the Spanish Empire.

Born in San Juan, Puerto Rico, in 1775, at the age of 16, Power began naval science studies in Spain and eventually joined the Spanish Navy, rising to the rank of captain.

He served in the expedition that successfully recaptured Santo Domingo from the French during the War of Independence.

In 1810, Spain summoned the American colonies to send representatives to the Cortes, and Puerto Rico elected Power.

He was the only American representative present at the opening of the Cortes on 24 September 1810. This fact, along with his distinguished naval career and his liberal reformist ideas, secured his election at the age of 35 as vice president of the constituent assembly the same year.

He was one of a minority of military officers elected from the colonies, as most representatives were clergymen and civil servants.

He remained in the Cortes until he died from yellow fever in June 1813. Because he held the rank of captain in the navy, he was buried with full military honours.

Both Puerto Rico and Spain have honoured Power's memory by naming several avenues and streets after him, while Cadiz installed a bronze bust of the captain to pay tribute to a key figure in both Puerto Rican and Spanish constitutional history. This monument, officially recognised by the city as an asset of cultural interest (BIC), not only commemorates his achievements, but also reinforces Cadiz's identity as a beacon of liberalism. The bust stands prominently on the Alameda Apodaca promenade, overlooking the Bay of Cadiz.