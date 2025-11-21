Miss Whitney: An artist who left her mark in Andalucía

Alekk M. Saanders Huelva Friday, 21 November 2025, 11:40 Share

She was born 150 years ago, at a time when women were not supposed to be artists. Gertrude Vanderbilt Whitney had to fight stereotypes and go against the grain in order to achieve her ambitions. Being rich, she cared about the poor. Being American, she loved Europe, which inspired her to devote herself to sculpture.

Miss Whitney (as she is better known in Huelva) was born on 9 January 1875 in New York. From an early age she was interested in drawing and painting and wanted to become a professional artist. In the USA, this was practically unacceptable. Her artistic ambitions took her to Europe but she later returned to study at the Art Students League of New York.

Even as a professional, Gertrude Whitney had to fight to be taken seriously as a woman artist. A life-size male nude figure made of plaster was her first public commission as well as first success and recognition. In the second half of the 1920s, the Columbus Memorial Foundation of New York, which decided to commission and finance a monument to Columbus in Huelva, chose a statue designed by Whitney. This marked her first experiment with a new, abstract style and allowed her to further build her international reputation. Whitney arrived in Huelva in March 1929 to supervise the final stones being laid on the Columbus monument.

The 37-metre monument, also known as the Monumento a la Fe Descubridora, erected on Punta del Sebo, was officially unveiled on 21 April 1929 in the presence of Prime Minister Miguel Primo de Rivera and US Ambassador Ogden H. Hammond.

This year, Miss Whitney herself was immortalised in bronze in Huelva, unveiled at a ceremony attended by her great-granddaughter. In addition to the monument, Whitney, who died in 1942, was named an 'adopted daughter' of Huelva and one of the city's main streets bears her name.