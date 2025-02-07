Joris Plu: A vibrant interplay of shapes, forms, lines and colours

Tony Bryant Estepona Friday, 7 February 2025, 12:04 Compartir

Casa de las Tejerinas in Estepona is fast becoming an established art space for hosting exhibitions by some of the Costa del Sol's most creative artists, further boosting the town's reputation as a serious cultural enclave. The centre's current exhibition is by Belgian abstract artist Joris Plu, which will be inaugurated tonight (Friday) and continue to Saturday 15 February.

Born in Belgium in 1962, Joris is well known on the Costa for his unique style of art, which he has been creating for more than 25 years. He is renowned for his 3D creations, and even more so for creating abstract portraits, which he says are "very unique and personal".

SUR in English caught up with Joris prior to his latest exhibition on the coast to talk about his work and his love of living in Estepona, which he describes as "a piece of heaven". The divorcee arrived in Spain in 2018, first settling in Marbella, before moving along the coast

He gained extensive experience from living and exhibiting in many parts of the world, including London, Los Angeles, New York, Miami, Brussels and Amsterdam, before deciding to settle in Spain, where he says the "weather, light and colour inspires my work".

"I love living here. The most important thing is that you are happy in life, so I just make the best out of every day. I only paint outside, in the garden, because I need this beautiful light and the sun to create my work," the politely spoken artist tells SUR in English.

'Basis of humanity'

Joris, who speaks five languages (Dutch, French, English, German and Spanish), says he loves creating, "since creation is the basis of humanity". Although he spent some time at art school, he has never enrolled in any art courses, as he feels this distracts from the artist's true direction.

"I went to art school many years ago, but I consider myself more self-taught. We need to discover what is inside ourselves. This is the best way for anyone who wants to create, because if you go to classes, when you paint, you paint with the hand of your master," he says.

Abstract portraits

One of his most popular styles is the personal abstract portraits, which he creates for private clients with vibrant interplay of shapes, forms, lines, and colours, each of which has "its own soul".

"This is something I love doing, because for many years I have had this kind of spiritual ability to feel people. I cannot do conventional portraits, but I create abstract portraits in the way I perceive you as a human being. This involves spending a lot of time with the client, and after a while I have an idea of their character and personality. It is the way it comes to my mind, although I never know how it will turn out. Thankfully, the clients are always happy," he says, bursting into laughter.

Joris is no stranger to the art galleries and exhibition spaces in the province of Malaga, for he has exhibited extensively since settling here seven years ago. Previous exhibitions include the Artsenal Inoxis art space in Alhaurín el Grande (2022), the Marbella art exhibition (2023), the Nika Art Gallery in Malaga city (2024), and at Cortijo Miraflores, Marbella, just last month.

Joris will be on hand at tonight's inauguration (5pm-8pm) in Estepona to talk about his colourful abstract creations.