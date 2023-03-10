Nerja exhibition shows plight of Spanish refugees in France

The Nerja headquarters of Malaga's Alliance Française is celebrating its 10th anniversary in 2023 and the organisation is planning a series of events to mark the occasion. The first of these is the exhibition '36|39 Spanish Refugees in France', at the town's museum. It has been organised in collaboration with the Museum of Resistance and Deportation in Isère, France, the Cueva de Nerja Foundation and the town hall.

The exhibition, which was first shown in France, includes the testimony of Spanish refugees fleeing the Civil War back home, their journeys and the hardships they endured before reaching Isère, as well as their lives after settling there. It is now going to travel around Spain.

Director of the Malaga Alliance Française, Sullivan Benetier and the head of the Alliance Française of Nerja, Carmen Veiga said that through the exhibition, the alliance hopes to highlight the shared culture and history of Spain and France in terms of identity and history, “which are still relevant today”.

The exhibition is on in the conference room of Nerja museum until the 29 March, from 10am to 4pm, Tuesday to Sunday.