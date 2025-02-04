Marló launches The Funny Eye: A vivid collection of chairs at BD Home in Marbella

SUR in English Marbella Tuesday, 4 February 2025, 15:57 | Updated 16:12h. Compartir

Abstract artist Marló, known for her bold use of colour, has created a limited and numbered collection of chairs, The Funny Eye. This launch marks a milestone in her career, as it merges her signature abstract art style with functional furniture design.

The collection will be exhibited alongside a canvas artwork by the artist and an animated digital image. This exclusive triptych, blending fine art, digital art, and decorative design, is on show at DB Home store, a key reference for interior design enthusiasts on the Costa del Sol, until 5 February and then moves to the White Square Gallery in Sotogrande.

The Funny Eye series of chairs, of which only 24 have been produced, transforms artwork into functional art pieces, breaking the boundaries between design and artistic expression. Each chair is unique and hand-signed, reflecting Marló’s distinctive style: vibrant, free-flowing colours that radiate life through abstract forms, with a touch of humour.

Marló

Marló is an abstract artist dedicated to transforming spaces and emotions through her art, filled with positive energy and vibrant colour. Her works have been exhibited in galleries and art events nationwide, establishing her as a contemporary artist. Spanning from abstract canvases to sculptures and custom designs, her creations are designed to transform spaces and evoke emotions with joyful colours and modern styles. Her innovative approach has led her to collaborate with renowned brands and hotels.

BD Home

DB Home, in Calle Antonio Herrero, Marbella, offers luxury interior design with exclusive pieces from national and international designers, as well as a wide range of handcrafted mattresses. The company can be contacted via its website: bdhomemarbella.com by email: info@bdhome.es, info@marlotadas.com or by telephone: +34 646 179 316