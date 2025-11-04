Malaga's Caminito del Rey marks a decade attracting thrill-seekers

The dramatic walkway is pinned to the side of the gorge.

Daryl Finch Malaga Tuesday, 4 November 2025, 09:26

The Caminito del Rey, which translates as 'King's Path', quickly became the jewel in the crown of inland tourism in Andalucía when it opened ten years ago. The dramatic walkway built into the sheer rock face of the Desfiladero de los Gaitanes (a narrow gorge) near the town of Ardales in Malaga province winds more than 100 metres above the Guadalhorce river, offering spectacular views through one of southern Spain's most striking natural landscapes.

Originally constructed between 1901 and 1905, the walkway was built by workers from a nearby hydroelectric power station to transport materials between two dams. It gained its royal name after King Alfonso XIII of Spain crossed it in 1921.

For decades, the path was maintained by power station workers, but was later abandoned and left to decay. By the 1990s, it had become notorious as one of the world's most dangerous walks. The footbridge had lost almost all its railings, large gaps had appeared and entire sections had collapsed.

Despite the risks, thrill-seekers continued to attempt the route, leading to several fatal accidents. In 2001, authorities blocked access and even demolished the first sections to prevent entry.

The restoration

In 2014, the regional government and Malaga provincial authority commissioned a complete restoration. Rather than removing the original crumbling path, engineers left it in place as a historical monument and built a brand-new, secure walkway with high-mesh railings just above it.

The restored Caminito del Rey opened on 28 March 2015. It stretches 7.7 kilometres in total, of which around 1.5 kilometres consists of walkways fixed directly to the rock face. The route must be completed in one direction, from north to south, and takes between two and four hours depending on pace.

Today, visitors must book tickets in advance through the official website, with daily entry limited to 1,100 people for safety reasons. Hard hats are compulsory throughout the route as protection against rare rockfalls.

Ten years of success

Since reopening, the Caminito del Rey has welcomed nearly three million visitors and created hundreds of direct jobs. The attraction generated an economic impact exceeding 60 million euros in 2024 alone - more than 20 times the original three-million-euro investment in its restoration.

The walkway's success has transformed the Guadalhorce valley, with rural accommodation in the area increasing fivefold to almost 900 establishments. It has positioned Malaga province prominently in active and nature tourism markets, becoming one of the top attractions across the entire Andalucía region.

New suspension bridge

Now, work has begun on a dramatic new suspension bridge at the end of the route, coinciding with the tenth anniversary of the attraction's reopening. The 110-metre hanging footbridge will become the longest of its type in Spain and represents both a spectacular enhancement and a safety measure following geological assessments.

Construction started in 2025 with a ceremony attended by local officials and project partners. The event featured a symbolic foundation stone - actually a metal cylinder containing newspapers and other items - transported by drone to workers positioned high on the rockface.

The 1.25-million-euro project is being funded entirely by the operating consortium, which includes Sando, along with firms Espectáculos Mundo and Salzillo Servicios Integrales, demonstrating the success of the public-private partnership model used to manage the route.

The new bridge will span from the existing iron bridge to the El Chorro tunnel exit at a height of 50 metres. It will feature two main steel cables weighing 4.5 tonnes and 1,450 metres of specially braided steel cable, with a downward gradient averaging 7.5 per cent. The wooden walkway on a metal frame will have steel cable handrails matching those along the rest of the Caminito.

The entire structure will weigh 38 tonnes, with the bridge itself accounting for 17 tonnes. Installation will require helicopters due to the complex terrain.

The bridge offers an alternative to the current exit route while shortening the walk by nearly a kilometre and avoiding steeper downhill sections.

Documentary marks milestone

To mark the tenth anniversary, Andalucía Digital Multimedia and Canal Sur (the regional public broadcaster) have produced a documentary titled 'El Espíritu del Caminito' (The Spirit of the Caminito), due for release in 2026.

The film traces the path's history from 1901 to the present day and uses artificial intelligence to recreate key historical moments, including King Alfonso XIII's visit. It will be screened at festivals and broadcast on the CanalSur+ streaming platform, allowing the story to reach audiences worldwide.