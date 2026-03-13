Lights, camera, Malaga: the city rolls out the red carpet

SUR in English Malaga. Friday, 13 March 2026, 11:52 Share

This week, Malaga has once again been transformed into the glamorous heart of Spanish-language cinema as the city's iconic film festival - now in its 29th year - draws the biggest names in the industry to its famous red carpet.

With 263 audiovisual works from 71 countries on show, the festival has cemented its reputation as the premier showcase for film in Spanish. Red carpets, star-studded galas at the Teatro Cervantes and glittering awards ceremonies have provided the spectacle, while actress Rossy de Palma picked up the prestigious Premio Málaga-SUR.

Founded in 1998, the festival's mission is to promote Spanish-language cinema. The festival continues until 15 March, closing with a concert by Luz Casal at the Teatro Cervantes.