Kyle Alessandro - Norway's Eurovision representative with a soft spot for Fuengirola

Norway has chosen its representative for this year's Eurovision: Kyle Alessandro. A delightful twist for the Spanish audience is that Kyle, 18, has roots in the province of Malaga, especially in the town of Fuengirola. "My father was born in Madrid, but he spent almost all of his childhood, from the age of six, in Fuengirola. My mother is from Norway, but she also grew up there," the singer told SUR in a phone call, during which he demonstrated his perfect Andalusian Spanish.

Kyle Alessandro said that he has a "connection with Fuengirola" - a town he visits on almost every holiday to enjoy the sun and warmth. "I love going to an ice cream parlour, called Gioelia, with my mum. It's a thing I have with her," said the Eurovision participant. Kyle also credits his perfect Spanish to his parents. "I love Andalucía, the culture and everything," he stated.

This artist's love for Fuengirola is not just sweet talk. Even his Eurovision song Lighter, which was selected as Norway's entry at the Melodi Grand Prix 2025 contest, combines the Norwegian and the Spanish cultures. "It has hand-clapping and a flamenco/rumba base. The song contains traditional elements from both countries," he said.

The story behind the creation of Lighter is also linked to the Costa del Sol town. It was inspired by a difficult time in the singer's life, when his mother was diagnosed with cancer in the autumn of 2023. At the time, she was living in Fuengirola, where Kyle moved for a period of time to keep her company and take care of her.

"We had a very hard time, it wasn't easy, but now she is cured and everything is fine," said the artist. The song was born during that time.

"My mother told me something I will never forget: not to lose my light," he said. At first, Kyle didn't fully grasp the meaning of her words. "She told me that I am a being of light and that, if I ever lose my light, I should look for it again very quickly, because I'm going to go very far with the light," said Kyle. In that instant, the title of the song, the choreography and the set design popped into his mind.

As his mother predicted, his light has taken him far. "I'm not spiritual and I don't know what to believe when it comes to this," he admitted.

During his interview with SUR, Kyle expressed his gratitude to the people who have been supporting him. "My music career started in 2017 and I've had some success, but not in the way I have it now. This is much bigger," he said.

This is not Kyle's first experience in the Norwegian entry for Eurovision. Two years ago, he participated in the contest as part of the group Umami Tsunami, who performed Geronimo and got ninth place. "I took a break, because I needed it, but I've received indescribable love from people this year," said the artist. As for his performance this year, he revealed that he has already planned his outfit and stage design.

Benidorm Fest

Although Kyle Alessandro chose to compete in the Melodi Grand Prix, Benidorm Fest, Spain's Eurovision selection festival, was also an option. "I've thought a lot about applying, I even have a song for the Benidorm Fest: Mala Fe," he said. The singer was torn between representing Spain and Norway, but finishing Lighter gave him clarity, as it was the perfect song for Eurovision. "I didn't even think about it when I sent it in, it was the most natural thing for me," said Kyle.

However, the singer doesn't rule out releasing Mala Fe, which is a song written in Spanish and English. "Maybe I'll release it in the future, there's nothing planned, but I'm not saying it's never going to come out, because I love Mala Fe. I think it could evoke emotions that Lighter couldn't," he said. In addition, the artist also does not rule out the possibility of performing for Spain at some point.

Alessandro said that he has already met Melody - Spain's representative at this year's Eurovision - and spoke fondly of her. He has already had the chance to speak with her, although "not a lot". "I think it's great to have two Eurovision representatives with links to Fuengirola: she lives there and I have that connection thanks to my parents," said Kyle.