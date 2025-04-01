Why is life insurance important for people?

SUR in English Tuesday, 1 April 2025, 10:16 Compartir

It is becoming increasingly more important for Spaniards to ensure the financial stability of loved ones in the event of their death. In fact, by the end of 2024, more than 14 million people in Spain already had the protection of a life insurance policy that not only provides financial protection for the insured's family in the event of death, but can also serve as a means of support for the insured in the event of absolute permanent disability, allowing them to cope with the situation and guarantee the future of their children. It offers the peace of mind of knowing that, whatever happens, the family and the insured will be able to maintain their standard of living while adapting to their new reality. This is crucial when adaptations have to be made to the home due to a disability and for maintaining previous standards of living.

But life insurance is also adapting to the changing needs of people, reacting to the most important moments in life, incorporating new cover to protect policy-holders both physically and psychologically. It is predicted that almost 300,000 new cases of cancer will be detected in Spain during 2025, and with the new “Anticipation of Serious Illnesses” cover of the Life Care Insurance from Sabadell Seguros, clients are supported in the case of cancer and heart attacks, among other conditions.

For Sabadell Seguros, the challenge is to generate value-added services and cover, tangible from the outset and adapted to the changing needs of each stage of the customer's life. It is a new concept of healthy and insured life, accompanying the customer in their day-to-day life with additional services of prevention and wellbeing. Life Care offers numerous services such as 24-hour medical guidance, international second medical opinion, psychological care, and personalised advice on nutrition and child nutrition and other healthcare advice.

The increase in life expectancy requires new solutions to protect the insureds’ quality of life and to accompany them in their daily activities. It is essential that life insurance covers the emotional and financial needs of each stage of their lives, with complementary added-value digital solutions.

An increasingly valued aspect by customers is the commitment to sustainability. Sabadell Seguros’ “Insurance with a Cause” Project seeks to transition to a more sustainable economy by linking its products to social and environmental causes. To date, they have donated more than €400,000 to organisations such as the Spanish Association Against Cancer, the Sant Joan de Déu Hospital, the Guttmann Institute, biobanks and the Contigo Foundation.