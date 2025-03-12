Sabadell Seguros renews its life insurance policies with new covers and services in English, French and German

SUR in English Málaga Wednesday, 12 March 2025, 10:44 Compartir

Every Banco Sabadell customer can benefit from the advantages of the new Life Care life insurance. The policy incorporates an extra cover that guarantees a monetary advance in the event of the diagnosis of a serious illness, a free medical check-up during the first year of the policy and wellbeing services for the client. These include mental and physical health programmes, medical consultations 24h/365 days with specialists and home assistance for hospitalisation. And all this integrated into an exclusive APP of wellbeing services and an instant medical chat. Everything at your fingertips!

BanSabadell Seguros Generales, Vida y Pensiones insurance company is constantly improving its services and, for this reason, they have renewed their life insurance policies, offering a more innovative offer and further special promotions. Following interviews with more than 7,000 customers to discover which services and coverage they most valued in life insurance, Sabadell Seguros has responded to these comments and is offering a simplified and quality offer, with an improved coverage from day one.

Life Care life insurance offers financial protection to the insured’s family in the case of death, or to the policyholders if they have been declared permanently and totally incapacitated, enabling them to pay off a mortgage or loan, as well as guaranteeing, for example, the future needs of their children or adaption of their home, but it also helps to protect its clients against the needs that may arise at certain crucial moments during their lifetime. For example, Spain will detect almost 300,000 new cases of cancer in 2025 and with the incorporation of the new Monetary Advance for Serious Illnesses cover; Sabadell Seguros cover their clients in the event of cancer or heart attack, among other conditions; including psychological support at such a delicate moment as the diagnosis of cancer.

Apart from protecting what matters most, as an insurance company Sabadell Seguros strives to generate added-value services, capital and cover, with real value from the very first moment, and adapted to the changing needs of each client’s life. For example, an insured person, their partner and children (under 23) can consult the company’s medical orientation department which offers a totally personalised service to improve quality of life by maintaining a balanced diet and improving physical condition. Customers can also use the medical consultation service 24 hours a day, 365 days a year in English, French or German by calling 900 109 127. All these services and many more are available in English on the web.