New year, new diet? Ten no-fuss items you need to add to your daily routine

Solange Vázquez Madrid Friday, 17 January 2025, 16:29

Every start to the new year has that shiny patina of new beginnings and resolutions that excite us so much and drive us to try to do things right once and for all. So, improving our diet typically features high up on January's to-do list. At this time of year many people go crazy looking for combinations that really work, the latest superfoods and the best supplements to take - in short, whatever it takes to ensure that the 'fuel' we put into our bodies every day is of the best possible quality and provides us with energy and the best nutrients. What really happens is that in this praiseworthy endeavour we will come across many false promises, exotic miracle foods, weird practices and, ultimately, tips and tricks that we do not envisage becoming an easy fit in our busy lives.

Still, the truth is that there are some very simple ways to improve our diet by incorporating a series of foods on a daily basis (all of them very normal) that provide a lot of benefits if consumed regularly and that make a difference if you give them a chance. Ángela Quintas, chemist and food specialist, analyses the 'top ten' of the best items to add to our food intake that we could easily incorporate into our daily lives and that really do make a difference.

1 Oats: key to breakfast

Those who already include it in the first meal of the day speak of its wonders. Not only does it keep you from feeling hungry until lunchtime, "it is also an incredible source of vitamins and fibre, which helps us go to the toilet", says Quintas, who has just published 'De la boca a tu salud' (From your mouth to your health) with Planeta publishers. The expert advises eating this "wonderful carbohydrate" at breakfast in the form of porridge and accompanied by some protein. For example, for those who don't feel like eating anything meaty first thing in the morning, "a small piece of fresh cheese." For the more lazy and traditional, a couple of large spoonfuls of oatmeal added to milk or coffee is also an option to get some oaty goodness without really noticing it.

2 Berries: those little balls of goodness

"They are highly recommended because they have a low glycaemic load and do not produce insulin peaks," says Quintas. These peaks lead to hunger and fat accumulation. In addition, blueberries are like little antioxidant 'bombs' and, something that few people know, "they are very helpful for people who have gas." They are also very palatable and easy to include in the diet: a handful as a snack and that's it. Or with oatmeal for breakfast, for example, or sprinkled over yoghurt.

Now many will be thinking that these berries are quite expensive and that they are not always easy to find in order to have a daily supply. Well, there is a solution: they can be found frozen in the supermarket. "It's a good idea to always have them available at home like this," says Quintas. Experts from Harvard University have pointed out that blueberries are one of the healthiest foods in the world due to their anti-inflammatory and anti-ageing properties. They even attribute benefits to them for keeping cognitive (brain) activity in good condition.

3 Yoghurt: the perfect partner

Because of its composition, it is a perfect food to include on a daily basis. "It has protein (casein) and carbohydrates (lactose)," says Quintas. She continues: "it does not produce insulin peaks either", which is very important so that our bodies do not rebel against it. "If we then choose some high-protein varieties, that covers everything," adds the nutritionist. The truth is that many people make the mistake of not eating yoghurts, even though everyone likes them, because they mistakenly believe that they are fattening. This is not the case although, of course, you have to choose the most natural ones you can find.

Kefir, its first cousin, is also recommended, but many people like it less because of its sour taste and it is usually more expensive and difficult to find... and we are going for the easy way to fix our diet. However, a good idea is to alternate them. They have very beneficial bacteria for the body and healthy fats, so they help control cholesterol. These are some of the reasons why Harvard researchers also consider yoghurt to be one of the healthiest foods in the world.

4 Green tea and other wellness drinks

Drinking herbal tea every day is a good habit: not only does it provide extra hydration for our bodies, but it also comforts and is a good way to round off dinner or lunch if we have been craving something more. "It also speeds up the metabolism and has a lot of antioxidants. Drinking it after meals is good for us," says Quintas. If we want to vary a little, we can try some rooibos (redbush tea) and alternate the flavours. "Personally, I really like rooibos, as it doesn't contain stimulants like coffee or [black] tea and also has many properties," she says.

5 Eggs: farewell to a bad rapsheet

Not so long ago we were limiting ourselves to two or three eggs a week because they were synonymous with cholesterol. Not so anymore. These dietary hypotheses that made our lives so embittered have been debunked and now nutrition experts are extolling egg consumption. "There is no problem in eating one every day", says Ángela Quintas, or even more than one if the person who eats them is in good health as proven by a blood test. "It is a wonderful protein... The egg white, in fact, is pure protein", says the nutritionist.

To make the most of this potential in the least calorific way possible, she advises making omelettes with egg whites or several egg whites and one egg yolk. The advantages of eggs are many: almost everyone likes them, they are suitable for many dishes (in mains or side dishes), we do not easily tire of them - so we can eat them every day - and they are cheap. Another great protein food is small oily fish (tinned sardines, for example), which may be boring to eat every day but are a good substitute on an egg-free day.

6 Wholemeal bread: why not?

The truth is that it is illogical that we have become accustomed to breads made with white flour, preferring them to wholemeal that retain all the nutrients from the cereals and the fibre. It seems rather daft, but perhaps this preference has to do with habit and the memory of the bad black breads of yesteryear and rationing, but it is not justified now because there are some great wholemeal breads out there. Differences to white bread? "It reduces insulin peaks, among other things", says Quintas, who advises us to look closely at the labelling to take home a really good wholemeal bread, "which is not one made with white flour to which bran has been added." It seems like a small change to switch to wholemeal bread... but it is a huge one.

7 Cinnamon: tasty and recommended

Cinnamon is a great ally in our attempt to reduce sugar. It sweetens food naturally while also adding flavour. It also wakes up the metabolism, reduces body fat, reduces inflammation and suppresses the synthesis of cholesterol. Can we include it on a daily basis? Yes, we can add a little to coffee or milk. "It is much better than artificial sweeteners. We are warned about sugar, but not yet about artificial sweeteners," says Quintas. So, pass the cinnamon...

8 Nuts: no catch, no fuss

All nuts are healthy, largely because of their healthy fats, but if you have to choose one, which one and why? "I recommend walnuts for one reason: they are not roasted or salted like other nuts, so you avoid temptation," says Quintas. They have lots of B vitamins, omega-3s to regulate cholesterol and triglycerides, and plenty of protein and minerals. Harvard research also praises them as a must-have.

9 Flax: zero effort required

Flaxseeds are very healthy and only need to be sprinkled on top of many dishes. So, zero effort other than remembering to buy some and sprinkle. The same goes for chia seeds. We have no excuse not to start using them. For Quintas, they have been one of the revelations in her diet. "In water, both flax and chia generate mucilage, a kind of 'mucus' that is wonderful for going to the bathroom," she says.

10 Dark chocolate: no argument here

With dark chocolate you don't have to convince people to eat it. We are delighted that something so tasty is finally good for our health. The cocoa content is important though as it should be eaten with at least 80% cocoa. In addition, it should only be consumed in moderation: one ounce per day (for those with low willpower, it is already sold in individual pieces). It's not much, but it provides us with valuable substances - especially antioxidants and magnesium - in a highly concentrated form and? It's always a pleasure.

The best time to take it is in the evening, late in the day. At that time of the day serotonin (the feel-good hormone) is low and anxiety can lead us to binge. If we take our ounce of chocolate at that time, we can quell the binge. "A tip: sucking on it little by little until it melts is much better than chewing it, we enjoy it more and allow the beneficial compounds to be released slowly."

"If we understand what we are doing and we feel more energetic and in a better mood and, moreover, without feeling hungry, we will want to maintain this habit over time," says Ángela Quintas. Therefore, introducing small changes in our diet that bring many benefits with little effort - such as including this list of ten healthy foods in our daily routine - is a good idea. "The important thing is not what we do at any one time, but how we eat 365 days a year," she says. However, of course, the introduction of these top ten food items does not work miracles on its own. Best if they are accompanied by the right kind of environment: lots of vegetables, oily fish, white meats, pulses, healthy fats, good hydration... and with special attention to foods that have also been endorsed by science as true nutritional gems, such as avocado, salmon and Brussels sprouts, which would overwhelm us if taken every day, but which should be consumed often.